Kim Kardashian Breaks Down In Tears Begging For The Kanye She Once Knew To Come Back

Kim Kardashian misses the old Kanye West.

As you most likely know by now, the 45-year-old rapper’s career and life started to crumble last year after he faced backlash for his increasingly erratic behavior. It began with his harassment of Kim and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson and later escalated into several disgusting antisemitic comments. His hate speech quickly lost him deals with multiple companies, including Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap.

This time must have been painful for the mom of four to watch play out. And now, we’re finally getting a peek into how she grappled with the controversy on The Kardashians. In a preview for next week’s episode of the Hulu series, the 42-year-old reality star broke down sobbing in her sister Khloé Kardashian’s arms while acknowledging how Ye is no longer the man she married back in 2014.

When the Good American founder asked how Kim was doing in the teaser, the SKIMS creator leaned her head back, started to cry, and shared how she was “not OK” right now. An upset Kim wiped her tears before seeking support from Khloé, saying:

“I just can’t.”

Although the heartbreaking moment doesn’t mention Kanye by name, it seems pretty clear she’s crying over her ex-husband. Further proof? In her confessional, she alluded to the Yeezy designer’s vile behavior, telling the cameras:

“It’s so different from the person that I married. That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember.”

Kim then shared that she was willing to do whatever it took to have the man she once knew come back:

“I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

So, so sad. This isn’t the first time she has opened up about Kanye’s controversy. Earlier in the season, the American Horror Story actress expressed how exhausting his online attacks have been, saying:

“It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew. Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own. I used to run around and call everyone behind his back, and be like, ‘It’s gonna be OK, it’s gonna be OK, don’t worry. Just give him another chance.’ I just don’t have that energy.”

We don’t blame her for being done with him. The whole situation has clearly taken a toll on Kim emotionally. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via The Kardashians/Hulu, MEGA/WENN]