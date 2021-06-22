Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker’s Kids & Famous Friends During 'Best Weekend' Beach Getaway!

Kourtney Kardashian is still frontrunner for (potential future) step mom of the year!

The reality star has already won the approval of Travis Barker’s kids, Landon and Alabama Barker and his step daughter Atiana De La Hoya. In fact, the blended family has been spending a ton of time together, whether that be traveling or just hanging out in their own neighborhood, where they only live a few houses apart.

Related: Kourtney & Scott Disick Say They Would Still Be Together IF…

This past weekend was no exception, as the Poosh founder had some quality bonding moments with the Barker brood hanging out at the beach in Montecito, California. On Instagram, she shared some snapshots of the “weekend,” as she captioned the post — or as the drummer commented, “Best weekend.”

The ‘gram featured a video of Kourt and the gang running into the ocean and screeching (presumably from the cold). There were also a collection of pics of beach views, sunsets, yummy food and their lovely accommodations.

What a fun Father’s Day trip!

But Kravis aren’t only good with each other’s kids — they also seem to get along great with each other’s friends. Case in point: earlier in the weekend, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum attended her beau’s pop-up performance with Machine Gun Kelly in Venice Beach.

The 42-year-old was photographed at the event sitting to the side of the stage with her TikToker BFF Addison Rae and MGK’s girlfriend Megan Fox, laughing and taking selfies together.

Related: Kourtney & Travis Share MORE PDA In The Studio While MGK Tries To Record!

All in all, it seems like this relationship remains solid as a rock… perhaps even a diamond? There’s been continued chatter that an engagement might be imminent for the amorous pair, with one source telling Us Weekly:

“An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis. The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her. I wouldn’t be surprised if it took place at their favorite place in the world, Disneyland, in front of the kids and family.”

The duo brought their kids to Disney just last month, and we don’t think he’s popped the question yet… right? There could always be another visit to the “Happiest Place On Earth” on the calendar, but there are also plenty of other impressive places for the Blink-182 alum to propose. Maybe another rooftop concert and skywriting could be involved. The possibilities are endless!

Regardless, we continue to enjoy the Kourtney/Travis love fest — and we’re especially glad to see how well she’s getting along with the kids. We know it’s been tough recently with mom Shanna Moakler, so it’s good to see them enjoying themselves. We hope there’s lots more summer fun ahead!

[Image via @CelebCandidly /MEGA/WENN/Apega/Adriana M. Barraza]