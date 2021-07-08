Watch Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make Sweet, Sweet Music Together!

Kravis’ new album is due this winter!

Ha! We kid… though we wouldn’t be mad about it.

Related: Kourtney & Travis’ Love Story

Travis Barker jokingly teased a “album” with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on Wednesday, sharing an Instagram video of them playing piano together.

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

The sarcastic caption, “album coming soon,” is as playful as the vid itself, letting followers know he’s vibing high on good fun and love with Kim Kardashian‘s big sis.

Of course, this is just the latest in a string of many Insta displays of affection between the two. Fans of the couple have watched as the Blink-182 drummer and reality television star document their relationship on social media.

From wholesome Disneyland trips to saucy PDA, these two are definitely not shy about sharing their affection with the world. We honestly can’t remember Kourt seeming so happy — and the relationship has even been so good for Travis, he’s contemplating FLYING again after surviving a plane crash! That’s epic!!

Here’s to hoping these two enjoy more new heights together!

[Image via Instagram.]