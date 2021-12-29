Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Over The Moon' As Relationship With Travis Barker Continues To Thrive!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are doing really, really well according to new details dished by insiders!

The 42-year-old reality TV star and her 46-year-old drummer fiancé have been truly inseparable for months now, ever since taking their longtime friendship into the romance zone near the beginning of 2021.

And now, to hear a source tell it, things sound like they absolutely couldn’t be better!

An insider close to the couple divulged new information about where they stand as the New Year approaches, explaining how lovestruck the interior design aficionado is with her Blink-182 musician man. The confidant told People:

“She’s over the moon. They’re almost like high school sweethearts all over again. Neither of them ever thought they’d fall in love like this again.”

Awww!

That’s so amazing! And like that insider indicates, to have something this passionate and special at this age… it’s a meaningful time for both of them!

The insider continued on from there, too, explaining how Kourt is “head over heels in love” because Travis is “hot and attractive,” which, duhh!!! But it’s not just the superficial physical stuff that is making these two click. After all, both have children from previous relationships: Kourt has son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7, with her ex Scott Disick. And Travis boasts son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, along with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. So to say it’s a Full House-style relationship in some ways would be an understatement!

The source’s view reflects that, too, as they described to the mag how Travis’ family-minded ways have really caught Kourtney’s heart:

“She fell for Travis because he’s such a there-for-his-kids father. He has a huge heart. … He’s so sweet and loving towards her and her children. Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well.”

That’s so wonderful!

Don’t think Kourt is just a pushover for family-friendly stuff, though! She can rock out with her, ummm, ink out when she wants to, too!

On Tuesday night, Travis proved that point by sharing a HIGHlarious and perfectly moody new (altered) pic to his Instagram account that had Kourt COVERED in tats!

Ch-ch-check out the fake (but awesome!) pic here:

OMG!

It looks… GOOD!

Obviously, we don’t really think Kourt is going to adopt that look in real life, but it certainly would be wild if she did!

Anyway, what do U make of Kravis’ loving, amazing relationship, Perezcious readers?? So many insiders have come forward getting real about their connection — we are so happy for these two as they move towards marriage and beyond!

