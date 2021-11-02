Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Send Off Spooky Season With The Most Magical Edward Scissorhands Costumes!

One last Halloween costume for the road!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have established themselves as a major Halloween couple. Can’t say we’re surprised, but they took the holiday VERY seriously with intense home decor, visits to Knott’s Scary Farm, and a handful of couples’ costumes throughout the season.

After their controversial Sid and Nancy getup, we thought their True Romance homage (also controversial, if you ask Shanna Moakler) as Clarence and Alabama would be their final Halloween fit. But they managed to sneak one last look in under the wire, and we have to say, it’s an instant classic!

Yep, the pair pulled off Edward Scissorhands, and we have to admit they look frightfully accurate! Particularly the drummer, who looks like he walked right off the set of the ‘90s cult hit and into Kourt’s loving arms. In one of the reality star’s Instagram posts (above), they recreated the film’s snow scene (captioned with the tagline: “Innocence is what he knows. Beauty is what she sees.”) In another, they posed like some of the promotional photos with the caption:

“‘Till next Halloween”

Of course, the spooky snaps were a big hit. Sis Khloé Kardashian commented:

“Kourtney I’m screaming.”

While brother Rob Kardashian added:

“Genius “

Can’t say we disagree! We know it’s a long wait now, but we can’t help looking forward to what this Halloween power couple will break out next year!

