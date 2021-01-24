Yes, Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker ARE Reportedly Dating!

We asked the question a few hours ago on Sunday morning, and what do ya know?!

Turns out we were dead right!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are really dating, and they’ve been together for a few months now, according to a new report out on Sunday afternoon in People.

According to insiders who dished out dirt about the duo in the mag, the pair has been dating for a little while now after enjoying a long history as close friends. Of course, they’ve long lived in the same rich El Lay-area neighborhoods together for years, so they are very familiar with each other as neighbors.

But to hear an insider tell it, well, it appears the 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer hit off something totally new and flirty in the last few weeks! And yes, that included this weekend’s Palm Springs stay at Kris Jenner‘s pad in the desert resort town!

The insider reported (below):

“They’re in Palm Springs together. They’ve been dating for about a month or two. They’ve been friends for a long time but it’s turned romantic.”

Wow! What a sudden and surprising thing!

And another insider shared a little bit more detail about the growing romantic connection, implying that the drummer may have had his eye on the Poosh founder for quite a while now (below):

“Travis has liked her for a while.”

Awww! Caa-ute!!

Of course, Barker shares a stepdaughter, a son, and a daughter with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, to whom he was married from 2004 through 2008. The kids are growing up, though; his stepdaughter is 21 years old and his own kids are 15 and 17, so they’ll soon be out of the house and on to living their own life past the drummer’s immediate POV.

Kourtney, of course, has three younger children with ex-BF and baby daddy Scott Disick — sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and 8-year-old daughter Penelope.

Still, it’s clear these two have a lot in common — and see a lot of the same common things together — considering their long-time neighborly duties to each other in the city of Calabasas. Accordingly, the pair has previously been spotted on outings around El Lay together, though romance was never on the radar. At least until now… Barker had even previously appeared multiple times with brief, minor cameos on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Whatever may have gone on in the past, it’s clear a spark was lit at some point for these two and, well, here we are! What say U about this couple, Perezcious readers?! Could Kourtney and Travis be in it for the long haul??

Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)!

