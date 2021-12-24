Kris Jenner Teamed Up With Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker To Drop… A Christmas Song?!

Kris Jenner has a new song out – yes, you read that correctly!

The 66-year-old momager gave the world a holiday surprise on Friday by releasing her very own rendition of James Lord Pierpont’s classic Christmas tune Jingle Bells. Joining Kris on the one-minute and thirty-second song produced by “Kravis Records” was her daughter Kourtney Kardashian, who plays the jingle bells, and Travis Barker, who (obviously) is on the drums. The single artwork features an old photo of the reality star in a red sequin dress, posing in front of a stocking-covered chimney. The Poosh creator first announced the new song on her Instagram Stories, captioning a screenshot of the picture:

“A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen Kris Jenner me on the jingle bells, and Travis Barker on the drums of course.”

Kris later wrote on her account that the single “put me in the best mood,” expressing:

“A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do!! Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for adding your magical drums and thank you @kourtneykardash for your mesmerizing jingle bells!! Merry Christmas everyone! #linkinbio for where to stream my version of Jingle Bells”

Nothing like some holiday fun! You can ch-ch-check out the song (below):

Related: Kim Kardashian Actually WON’T See Pete Davidson For Christmas, Spending It Alone With Her Kids

What a group, LOLz! And as Khloé Kardashian put it on the ‘gram:

“There’s a new Christmas legend in town!”

The Good American founder then added on IG Stories:

“God I love you @KrisJenner. Thank you @KourtneyKardash and @TravisBarker for making this happen.”

What a festive time to be alive, huh! Unsurprisingly, other people have also lost it over the track and immediately took to Twitter to share their reactions. Take a look at some of them (below):

I really am in a state of shock and confusion at Kris Jenner's new cover of Jingle Bells — gorge clooney (@rebarbaque) December 24, 2021

Kris Jenner releasing Jingle Bells is just honestly pic.twitter.com/XxBkJc6i6K — Willoughby ☃️ (@BethWills_) December 24, 2021

Dear Santa, What is this ???? Kris Jenner singing Jingle Bells with Travis Barker and Kourtney. pic.twitter.com/ndzM9UkFL9 — Rae (Taylor's Version) (@konstantly_Rae) December 24, 2021

Kris Jenner did NOTTTT come out with a whole ass version of Jingle Bells what is this year — Ashlyn (@ashlynvanruden) December 24, 2021

Kris Jenner just saved Christmas with her rendition of Jingle Bells. And don’t even get me started on Kourtney’s bell talent pic.twitter.com/JiQsv9ZyXa — Brittany (@BritterrC) December 24, 2021

Kris Jenner singing Jingle Bells is exactly what I needed in my life right now. Thank you. — Vicki Newman (@vicnewms) December 24, 2021

Too good!

While this may be the first Christmas song Kris dropped, the businesswoman previously showed off her vocals in the infamous I Like My Friends music video she made when she turned 30 in 1985. We guess everyone has another iconic tune to listen to now!

What are your reactions to the track, Perezcious readers? Love it or hate it? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via Kris Jenner/Instagram, Mega/WENN]