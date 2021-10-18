Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are ENGAGED -- See The Massive Ring!

Kravis 4E!

Following a whirlwind romance, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are officially getting married! The Blink-182 drummer popped the question following his performance on Saturday Night Live. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the lovers first went Instagram official in February of 2021, but have been friends for years! And this proposal has been speculated forever, as they’ve been very open about wanting to live happily ever after together. Anyway, on to the DETAILS!!

The couple ventured from NYC to Montecito, CA, on Sunday and the Rosewood Miramar was where it all went down. If you’ve been following this pair’s love story, they’ve stayed for many lovely weekends at this location — so clearly it means a lot to the both of them!

According to E! News, Kourtney had “no idea”:

“It happened during the sunset at Rosewood Miramar. They had just got back from NYC and decided to do a day trip to Montecito. Kourtney thought it was going to be a casual day, as they always go to Rosewood, and she was totally thrown off.”

The source added that Travis chose there because “it’s one of their favorite places and they have a lot of memories there.”

AWWW! We KNEW it!

Kardashian family florist Jeff Leatham helped make the beach proposal extra special with lush red roses surrounding the couple as the main event went down! According to the E! insider, Travis got down on one knee and “professed his love for her and thanked her for making him a better person.” And lucky for us, Kourtney shared a pic of the moment:

So pretty!

Kourtney was reportedly very emotional and crying happy tears — but what made it even more special was their family watching on. Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Corey Gamble and more loved ones reportedly witnessed the proposal and celebrated at a nearby restaurant after. Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Landon Barker, and family friend Simon Huck were also in attendance!

Kim posted this adorable video of the duo AND a great look at the MASSIVE engagement ring!

The performer’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, and step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, also shared photos from the special evening, including a true glamour shot of the diamond!

This will be Kourtney’s first marriage, as she never made it down the aisle with longtime beau and baby daddy Scott Disick. Trav was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008.

Are you over the moon for Kourtney and Travis? Share your thoughts on this love in the comments (below)!

