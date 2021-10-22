Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Dress Up As Controversial, Infamous Rock Couple Sid & Nancy

We love Kravis, but not sure what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were thinking with this one?

The duo kicked off their Halloween festivities a little early this year when, on Friday morning, they both posted new pics to their Instagram accounts showing themselves rocking some, uhhh, interesting outfits. And the whole thing is making some fans shake their heads, to put it mildly…

Related: The Truth About Kourtney And Travis’ Oceanside Engagement!

The costumes in question: Travis dressed as tormented late Sex Pistols rock star Sid Vicious, with Kourtney showing out as Vicious’ deceased girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.

As far as the outfits themselves go, the newly-engaged couple clearly knocked it out of the park when it comes to re-creating the 1970s couple’s pioneering punk rock aesthetic.

First, here’s Kourtney:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

And more, from Travis:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Honestly, they are some pretty solid costumes, especially with Travis’ own punk rock professional background.

But, uhhh, as iconic a duo as they were, things in the comments got awkward when some fans wondered why these two would glorify Vicious and Spungen, considering what happened to them.

For those that don’t know, Spungen was found stabbed to death in Vicious’ room at the Chelsea Hotel in NYC on October 12, 1978 after having been part of a tumultuous relationship with the punk rocker that included domestic violence and drug addiction.

Vicious was immediately arrested and charged with second-degree murder; he pleaded not guilty, posted bail, and less than four months later, he was dead of a heroin overdose.

Yeah… Suddenly doesn’t seem like the greatest idea for a dress-up day, does it?

We’re sure Kravis meant no harm, but maybe don’t try this one at home, kids!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]