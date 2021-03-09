Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker 'Are In Total Lust Over Each Other' -- Could This Be The Real Deal?!

With every moment together, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are proving this thing they’ve got going is not a fling!

And judging by two reports from two different sources that are coming in, it sure sounds like this couple could be in it for the long haul!

An insider spoke to ET, claiming the pair is “in total lust” right now, months after first turning their long-standing friendship into something more. The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer have always vibed well as friends, but it sounds like the physical side is coming along just fine right now, too! The source said (below):

“Kourtney and Travis are in total lust over each other and she doesn’t regret going public with their relationship at all, The relationship was a long time coming because the attraction has always been there on both sides. They love the fact that they have a true friendship and bonded that way before taking anything further and making things romantic.”

We love that, too!

Strong, long-lasting couples have that close friendship on top of the romantic side. Could this mean… Well, we’ll leave that up to fate! But it’s clear there’s CRAZY chemistry here!

Maturity, Too!

Lust alone can only get you so far. But a second source speaking to People showed the apparent complementary side of their young relationship!

Speaking about the 41-year-old KUWTK star, the insider revealed how it’s not lust but maturity, reliability, and consistency that is bringing Kourt even closer to Shanna Moakler‘s ex-husband.

More, from the confidant:

“[Kourtney is at a place in life] where she’s ready for a relationship with a more mature guy. Kourtney and Travis have a long, long history and years of friendship, and [Barker] is a super smooth guy and women love him, but he’s not a player. He’s really, really nice, chill and is an adult. Kourtney is at a place in her life now where she’s ready for a relationship with a more mature guy. Her sisters love him.”

Wow!

So let us get this straight…

First, Kourtney and Travis are “in total lust” over each other, suggesting the physical side of their relationship is having no problems, and that they’ve made a smooth transition from their long friendship to something more.

And second, Kourtney is sick of immature men (sorry, Younes Bendjima!) and wants a mature, consistent guy — and Travis is that times a million.

Soooo how is that not the best of both worlds?! Love, lust, maturity, friendship, excitement, consistency… that’s everything you need! Like, seriously, are these two about to go the distance??

BTW, in a super cute show of support for Monday’s International Women’s Day, Travis posted a sexy shot of his better half on his Instagram Stories (below):

Dayum, Kourt! Lookin’ GREAT!

Seriously, though, Perezcious readers, how are we feeling about the apparent developments in this couple’s relationship?! Lots to love here, right?!?!

