Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Show Off Cute PDA During Date Night Dinner In Los Angeles!

Date night in the city! With a little bit of adorable PDA between ’em as icing on the cake!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker opted for a meal out on the town on Tuesday night this week, and were spotted holding hands and chatting casually while dining outside at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills.

For the special evening, the duo both rocked leather jackets, which of course is the quintessential rock star attire, so it sounds like Kourt is fitting in with her new drummer beau just fine! According to E! News, they sat directly across from each other while at the restaurant, and held hands across the table for “an extended period of time.” The pair appeared to be drinking Fiji Water along with a pitcher of lemonade which was at the table, too, in case y’all were wondering about their hydration habits. LOLz!

An eyewitness who was at the dinner spot reported back more findings to the outlet, as well:

“They seemed completely taken with one another as if they were the only two people in the world. They seem very connected, very close. Travis took her hand and they giggled as they started having a little thumb war with one another. It was playful and sweet. They were talking constantly and very engaged in one another. It seems like such a natural fit, being that they have been friends for so long. There was no awkwardness.”

Awwww, well isn’t that sweet?! And the thumb war, too…! Cutest PDA ever! These two may be 41 and 45 years old, but it feels like fresh, new young love, doesn’t it?! After dinner, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 percussionist drove away together in a black luxury car, with Barker behind the wheel and Kourt alongside in the passenger seat.

That’s great, but…

Uhhh, where are their masks?! We know that once you get to your outdoor table at a restaurant you can take off your face covering to eat and all, and we assume the pics were purposely snapped with masks off so you could see their faces. But, like, we really hope they wore them out on the date coming and going from the restaurant?! And on their way back to the car??

Not that it’s even advisable or particularly smart to be going out to a restaurant dinner in the first place right now with this pandemic still raging. Ugh. Staying home saves lives! We’re as burned out by lockdowns and quarantine as everybody else but, like, come on, y’all! It’ll just be a few more months now as the vaccines roll out!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Nice to see Travis and Kourt out on a date together after so many weeks of romance rumors and reports? How do U feel about their desire to go out and live a “normal” life while the pandemic still rages on around them?!

Sound OFF about everything here with your opinions down in the comments (below)…

