Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Families Give Them The Green Light To Have Kids Together!

Sounds like it’s time for Kravis to start getting busy and take the next step in their relationship!

And no, we aren’t only referring to the fairytale wedding that they are currently planning… Ha!!

Sources are surfacing with new details about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s rock-solid relationship, including key info about a potential bombshell development: a baby could be on the way very soon!!! Speaking to ET in a Thursday evening report, an insider revealed something everybody already knew — that the pair “are so in love” — and then shared key content regarding their possible future family plans!

The insider said:

“[Kourtney and Travis] are open to the idea of having children together and growing their family.”

Oh yeah?!

And it sounds like the pair’s respective families are all-in on kids, too — if that’s something Kravis wants for themselves:

“Their families are both supportive of it too and just want them to be happy.”

Wait! Can y’all hear that??? …Is that the sound of meddling momager Kris Jenner poking and prodding her oldest daughter about adding yet another adorable infant to the famous family tree?!

LOLz! JK, Kris! Seriously, though, it’s cute AF to hear that the pair’s families are eager to add to the lineage! And along with the baby blabber, there is a wedding to be planned. The insider explained how the Poosh founder is balancing various interests ahead of that ceremony:

“Kourtney has been including her family in the plans, but definitely wants to be in control at the same time. She has a very specific vision and wants to share that with Travis first before leaning on the rest of her family for advice.”

That’s smart!

Now, regarding those parenting possibilities, it’s not like any of this would be uncharted territory for the 42-year-old reality TV star or the 46-year-old drummer.

Kourt already shares three little ones — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — with ex Scott Disick, while Travis boasts 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama with his former partner Shanna Moakler. So you know Kravis has this whole parenting thing down pat!

And Kravis’s potential parenting future is front of mind for many! Remember late last month when fans pondered whether Kourtney was already pregnant based on some very specific social media posts?? Yeah, THAT!

Of course, all this follows Kylie Jenner‘s recent reveal about the birth of her adorable infant son Wolf. The KarJenner fam is already doting on the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s baby boy, who joins an adorable line of young KarJenners that includes Wolf’s big sis Stormi Webster and cousins True Thompson and Dream Kardashian, along with Kim Kardashian‘s fearsome foursome and Kourt’s aforementioned trio.

So many beautiful babies! Personally, we’re here for every one of ’em and any others that may be on the way!

What about U, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts on whether you think kids are in the kards for Kravis down in the komments (below)!

