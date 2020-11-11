Kris Jenner Has A Hilariously NSFW Birthday Message For Corey Gamble

A picture alone is worth a thousand words — but this one has an extra two cents to it!

Kris Jenner had a lot to celebrate today — first and foremost, boyfriend Corey Gamble’s birthday. On Tuesday, the famous momager posted a sweet message for her beau on Instagram, alongside several photos of the couple.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday @coreygamble!!! You are such an incredible man and I am so grateful and thankful to God for putting you in my life!!! Everyday with you is an adventure and we definitely have the most amazing magical life. Thank you for being the best partner, friend, confidant, therapist, advisor, travel star, and dance partner, and for always being there for my kids and my grandchildren. We all adore you… thank you for always looking out for all of us and holding us down. You make me laugh… and you are truly the life of every party. The fact that you can do the splits is epic. I love you babe!!! “

Adorable, right? (The fact he can do the splits at 40 years old is pretty awesome btw!)

But if you take a look at the first pic, you may be distracted from all these sweet words by a certain eyebrow-raising accessory…

Ch-ch-check it out:

Yup, that says P***y Power alright! Guess we know the real secret to keeping her acrobatic man for all these years! (And quite possibly what Corey is getting for his birthday… LOLz!)

Kris also posted another tribute to the 40-year-old, a video featuring an apparent dance-off between Corey and Tristan Thompson. She captioned the clip:

“He really is a mood. HBD @coreygamble”

Ever so humble, Corey responded to the birthday love with a comment:

“We’re Locked in … love u forever ! Thankful . Lol Bab don’t tell people I can actually dance.”

Kylie Jenner also posted her momma’s man getting his groove on in her IG Stories, while Kourtney Kardashian shared a shot of herself and Corey with a signature cocktail, “The Gambler.”

Kim Kardashian West also gave Corey a shout out on the ‘gram, writing:

“@coreygamble

Happy Birthday

You’re always the life of the party!!!!

I hope your 40th is everything you dreamed of and more!!!!”

With all the birthdays in the past couple weeks, you could call this KarJenner season: Kendall Jenner celebrated her November 3 birthday with a controversial Halloween costume party, while Kris herself turned 65 years old two days later. Meanwhile, Corey shares a birthday with Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, who turned 4 years old. (And we couldn’t forget the birthday extravaganza that started the season, Kim’s October island getaway!)

(Oh, and if you’re keeping track, yes, Kim did turn 40 before Corey. Which means Kris is dating a man younger than TWO of her daughters.)

We’re sending birthday wishes to ALL the celebrating KarJenners!

