Kim Kardashian Flew A TON Of Celebs To Tahiti To Celebrate Her 40th -- With Strict Covid-19 Safety Protocols! Check Out All The Pics!

Ain’t no party like a Kim Kardashian West birthday party, cause a Kim Kardashian West birthday party don’t stop! Until it gets to the Tropics…

As you might imagine, the KUWTK star pulled out all the stops to celebrate her 40th birthday last week — and it’s safe to say she outdid herself. According to reports, the pop culture icon celebrated the milestone by flying about 50 friends on a Boeing 777 to a private isle in Tahiti for a six-day getaway. Wow!

Guests reportedly included Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Scott and Mason Disick, and NBA stud Devon Booker, who were all handed keys to their own private villas on the beach.

While the bulk of guests arrived on October 20 — a day before Kimmy’s actual b-day — Kanye West arrived on Friday, Oct. 23 after taping Joe Rogan‘s podcast in Austin, Texas and “spent the last few days of the trip with Kim and her friends,” according to TMZ.

A source told E! News that celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss helped put together the celebration, which saw a mix of new and old friends taking over the “entire private island” for a week of celebrating the KKW Beauty mogul, sharing:

“She chartered the Crystal Luxury Jet to fly everyone privately and they left LA early Tuesday morning, the day before her actual birthday. They had multiple events to celebrate Kim turning 40. It was a mix of family, old friends and newer friends and they took over the entire private island for an incredible week of activities… Everyone close to Kim from all aspects of her life were there. Kris, Corey, Kourtney, Khloé and Tristan, Kendall and Rob joined along with several girlfriends that she has known since grade school.”

Innerestingly, it appears Kylie Jenner didn’t attend the festivities, as the E! News source noted the makeup mogul was in Houston with daughter Stormi Webster and baby daddy Travis Scott. But boy did they sure miss out!

Guests reportedly spent the week-long celebration dancing, whale watching, swimming in lagoons, kayaking, snorkeling, playing volleyball, and enjoying outdoor dinners right on the beach. TMZ reports that Kim even treated everyone to a private screening of the movie This is 40 on the sand!

The E! News source elaborated:

“Everyone came together and showed their love and respect for her. They had slide show of her life and nightly parties. During the day, they took boat rides, went snorkeling, walked on the beach and tanned by the pool. It was an epic and memorable week that nobody will forget.”

Attendees didn’t fly away empty handed, either. Kim reportedly hooked her guests up with SKIMS pajamas, KKW Beauty products, GoPros, waterproof disposable cameras, and plenty of other essentials for island life.

While the celebration was undeniably lavish, it was also safe. Sources told TMZ that the reality star picked out an island that hadn’t seen any COVID-19 cases, and had asked all her guests to quarantine for two weeks before the trip and get multiple tests.

Perhaps that’s why Kylie couldn’t make it? Gurl has not been quarantining…

Naturally, the birthday girl was showered with gifts, too. Kim was reportedly treated to an hour-long birthday video tribute featuring her four kids, old childhood friends, family members, work associates, and A-list friends like Cher, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen.

Since arriving back to the states on October 26, some of the guests have taken to social media to share pics from the getaway. On her Instagram Stories, Kourt posted a photo of herself wearing an Aexae bikini during the trip, noting it was the “best week” of her life:

Meanwhile, Kenny shared a slideshow of herself enjoying island life (below):

View this post on Instagram locations a secret A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 27, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

And, of course, Kim shared some highlights of her own while telling fans how “blessed” she was to have such a luxurious celebration surrounded by loved ones. She wrote in a string of tweets:

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. pic.twitter.com/p98SN0RDZD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. pic.twitter.com/lhzLIdutlZ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

OMG THAT CAKE!!!

Wow. We can’t wait to see what Kimmy Kakes does for her 50th!

