Kanye West BLASTS Kris Jenner’s BF Corey Gamble After Sharing Cheating Allegations, Calls Him ‘Not A Great Person’

Kanye West is at it again!

Hours after sharing (and subsequently deleting) a post about allegations that Corey Gamble cheated on Kris Jenner, the 44-year-old rapper uploaded a picture of the 41-year-old talent manager and put him on blast in a new Instagram post on Saturday. Ye began the lengthy message implying that Gamble is no longer a part of the momager or the Kardashian family’s lives, saying:

“God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in He became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called hisself ‘a REAL n****’”

The Yeezy designer then explained why he is not a big fan of Kris’ beau and claimed that he got him kicked out of Chicago West’s birthday bash, writing:

“He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party”

Kanye continued:

“We still never met his family And I guess we never will He got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way That was his Job For some reason I always felt he worked for DuPont or some organization in that pedigree Now he’s off to his next mission His job is done He’s not messy enough to do something like this”

While the Jesus Walks artist slammed Gamble, he actually praised the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch:

“It’s on purpose I love Kris This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it.”

Wow. Take a look at the entire post (below):

Following the post, an insider denied Kanye’s insinuation that the couple broke up in a statement to TMZ, saying:

“They’re still very much together, and for Kanye to call Corey godless is unfair as he’s very much, and always has been, a man of God.”

As we mentioned before, the post comes in the wake of rumors that Gamble allegedly cheated on Kris with another woman in the club. The allegations started circulating when the mystery girl reportedly shared a video of herself kissing a man believed to be Gamble. However, the guy’s face is not clear in the video, so who knows if he is actually the Georgia native. ICYMI, you can ch-ch-check out the clip posted by Gossip of the City HERE.

Kanye later dropped and deleted a re-post of an article from Hollywood Unlocked about the cheating rumors, writing in the caption:

“We outsiiiiide DONDA 2 2 22 22.”

Although Gamble has not publicly addressed the infidelity allegations, a source told Us Weekly on Friday that “this is a false narrative about Corey.”

Things are getting even messier between Kanye and the Kardashian fam! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

