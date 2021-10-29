Awwww! Kris Jenner Says Travis Barker Asked For Her Blessing Before Prior To Kourtney Proposal

Kris Jenner really loves the way Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love each other! Well, to a point, that is. (You’ll see what we mean in a second…)

The 65-year-old momager is feeling the Halloween spirit this week, and opted to show it off by dressing up as Cruella de Vil during a memorable Friday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

But beyond the magnificent throwback costume, the KarJenner family matriarch wanted to talk about the reality TV world’s favorite recent subject: the white-hot love between her Poosh founder eldest daughter and the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer!

Speaking to host Ellen DeGeneres about her newly-engaged 42-year-old daughter’s romantic journey, Kris revealed a fascinating detail about Travis. You wouldn’t know it to look at him with that bad-ass rock star vibe, but according to her, it turns out that he’s REALLY polite and considerate! While talking about the happy couple, Kris confirmed a question from Ellen about that engagement, answering in the affirmative when asked whether Travis came to her first before getting down on one knee on October 17 in Montecito, California.

Awww!

Kris explained:

“He was really cute, he did that [the engagement set-up] all on his own. He’s a sweetheart. And they are so happy. They can’t wait.”

The beach-side engagement was a thing of beauty, of course, and Kris sounded amazed about how Travis was able to pull it off! After all, as Ellen pointed out, the engagement went down on a public beach in the Santa Barbara-area city — but it still managed to happen without a hitch!

Kris remembered:

“I think people at the hotel thought that they were setting something up for, like, The Bachelorette or something. I don’t think they thought that they were expecting that. But we had so much fun doing that whole thing, and planning it.”

So cute!

As for Kourtney and Travis’ seemingly-endless public (and private) displays of affection, Kris had lots to say about that, too. For one, the biz mogul beamed when asked about the momma of three’s relationship:

“Kourtney and Travis, they are, they’re really made for each other. They really are. They’re the cutest couple. They are so in love. And, you know, they let us know that they’re so in love constantly.”

Adorable!

But…

She also let Ellen know that, uhh, sometimes things could get a little awkward for anybody else who happened to be stuck in the same room as Travis and Kourtney, too:

“You feel like, you know, they’re the only two people in the room. We almost don’t know what to do with ourselves. Like, I’m looking for a closet to hide in, and somewhere to go, so. But, you know, they are in that stage, and it’s really, really special, and I’m so excited.”

LOLz!!!

You can watch that whole interaction in this teaser clip from the popular daytime talk show (below):

Love it!

In that same interview with Ellen, Kris also touched on daughter Kim Kardashian‘s iconic 2021 Met Gala look, explaining how the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, had to physically escort Kim everywhere that night since she couldn’t see through her outfit.

And, the 65-year-old also briefly touched on daughter Kylie Jenner‘s second pregnancy with Travis Scott, and how she now has so many grandchildren. Smiling ear-to-ear with joy over her large family, the San Diego native told Ellen:

“I’m so excited. I remember there was a day that I used to pray that my kids would have kids. And then Kourtney had Mason. And suddenly there’s eleven. So, watch what you pray for. But they are so great, they are such a blessing, and Kylie’s doing great.”

So heartwarming! You love to see it!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]