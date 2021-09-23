Kristen Bell’s Daughters Leave Threatening Notes Around The House & It's Pretty Hilarious!

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows in Kristen Bell’s household!

In a Thursday interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old actress shared that her 6-year-old daughter Delta has a habit of leaving some threatening notes around the house for her to find. She said of her youngest:

“Sometimes it’ll be an ‘I love you,’ but most times, it’s about what stuff is hers and what not to touch.”

The Veronica Mars alum then shared one of the Delta’s messages, which read:

“Don’t disturb, Delta is starving to death. Only Mom can come in.”

Yeesh! Turns out Dax Shepard was to blame as he decided not to get them ice cream — hence the “starving to death.” LOLz! Bell explained:

“This was over an ice cream trip that I was like, ‘No, it’s 7 o’clock the evening, we’re not going to get ice cream right now.’ And then she decides, she was like, ‘Well, I’m just going to starve myself to death.’ I think Dad had said, ‘No, we’re not going to ice cream,’ which is why I was allowed in.”

Poor, Dax! However, she claimed the biggest blowouts are over Delta’s “candy stash,” which is normally hidden in some very strange places:

“She keeps them, by the way, in the pots and pans… when I go to make noodles or something, it’s just full of Ring Pops.”

It’s like a surprise every time! While her youngest is the primary note culprit, her 8-year-old daughter Lincoln also joins in on the fun at times:

“There’s a lot of notes in the fridge from my kids about what I can and cannot touch. I’m raising very strong women.”

