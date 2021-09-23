Internet Sleuths Believe Brian Laundrie Is Messing With His Spotify & Instagram While On The Run!

The internet will leave no stone unturned in the case of Gabby Petito.

As we’ve been reporting, social media sleuths have been heavily involved from the time that Gabby was first reported missing. Now that her body has been found and her death ruled a homicide, suspicions have ramped up even further, particularly because her boyfriend Brian Laundrie has also disappeared. Whether the internet’s interest has helped or hindered the investigation remains to be seen, although so far, it seems to be a bit of both.

Related: Witnesses Of Gabby & Brian In Final Days Come Forward With New Accounts

So, could this next clue help uncover Brian’s location? According to some truly dedicated eagle-eyed followers, the 23-year-old has, in fact, been active online since he went MIA, and the platform may surprise you.

Amateur investigators following the case had quickly identified what appeared to be the couple’s Spotify account, as it shared a name with their YouTube channel, Nomadic Statik. Some even claimed to have found new playlists and new songs added in early September, after the date that Gabby was likely murdered.

Link to the Spotify of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie… He added songs to the mtn tops playlist on September 1st, during his return to Florida where he arrived without her. Very creepy.#GabbyPetito #BrianLaundriehttps://t.co/NJUPYCfcuo — trashbae (@trash_bae__) September 16, 2021

If you use the desktop version, it shows the dates added… so creepy. He was listening to these on his long drive home and actively adding them to the playlist. #GabbyPetito #BrianLaundrie #Spotify pic.twitter.com/14UUvnEw21 — trashbae (@trash_bae__) September 16, 2021

So I've been stalking Brian's Spotify instead of being productive this morning and, among several other creep ass weird songs that seem problematic given the situation, he added these to his Mtn Tops Playlist AFTER he crawled home to his parents to hide. #GabbyPetito #FindGabby pic.twitter.com/TEoE6kO5Ty — ❤️It could be worse❤️ (@EvaXtasy) September 17, 2021

okay now lets talk about this playlist created on their spotify with what I think is a rather ominous name, created 18 days ago (sept 1st) which would have been on Brian's ride back to FL or once he got there #WhereIsGabby #gabbypetitio pic.twitter.com/28vpxEWInr — amber (@amber_bartonn) September 18, 2021

Then, on Sunday, September 19 (five days after his family allegedly last saw Brian), one Twitter user observed:

“Brian Laundrie is still active on Spotify, the profile picture was of him and gabby yesterday & now it’s nothing. Crazy”

Brian Laundrie is still active on Spotify, the profile picture was of him and gabby yesterday & now it’s nothing. Crazy pic.twitter.com/tTq02yaHOZ — brianna (@fkoffplss) September 19, 2021

On September 22, another user shared:

“As I type, someone is editing the Spotify playlists Brian and Gabby had on their profile (NomadicStatik) the titles were just edited and the photo of Gabby removed songs still there. Brian added songs as recently as Aug 31st. could mean he’s active on a phone/device #GabbyPetito”

So who’s active right now on Brian Laundrie’s Spotify what in the actual fuck. Someone just changed his latest playlist title, the one he made on his drive back to Florida titled, “self-consumption”… now the title is blank #BrianLaundrie #GabbyPetito pic.twitter.com/GOCZCfQXK5 — Dee Wood (@Deefusss) September 20, 2021

Indeed, someone had gone through and deleted every single playlist title (they previously had names like “self consumption” and “mtn tops”).

BRO THIRD PLAYLIST TITLE ON BRIAN AND GABBY'S SPOTIFY HAS BEEN REMOVED pic.twitter.com/rSqsVXF6EF — sebastian (@woepollo) September 22, 2021

All the Playlist titles on Brian laundries Spotify profiles are being deleted… who exactly is doing that hhmmm?? #BrianLaundrie #findbrianlaundrie pic.twitter.com/eFtBB8P4AF — ????????Suga to the Shane on Youtube???????? (@SugaShane83) September 22, 2021

Related: Brian & Parents Went On Camping Trip AFTER Gabby Disappeared?

So, what does this all mean? Well, we do have to acknowledge the possibility that Brian isn’t responsible for these updates. It’s not 100% confirmed that this account was Brian and Gabby’s, and even if it is, there’s still a possibility someone else has access to it.

But… if it is actually Brian using Spotify, it means that 1) he’s alive, and 2) he’s somewhere with WiFi or a cell phone signal. The question is, can authorities use this information to locate him? Twitter users hoped so, posting messages like:

“@FBI Brian Laundrie is active on his Spotify account, he changed names of multiple playlists over the past 24 hours!!! track his phone!!! He has some type of electronic so he has to in a home of some sort.”

Another speculated:

“If Brian Laundrie is still updating his Spotify Playlist, it would suggest he has a way to keep his phone on. Solar powered charger? If he’s connected to a mobile network it should be traceable. If he’s connected to wifi I’d assume he’s not in the middle of a nature reserve.”

For the record, some have also turned their suspicions to a decreased amount of followers on his Instagram account. Was Brian logged in and unfollowing people? Probably not:

Seeing a lot of people claiming Brian Laundrie is logging on to Instagram. NO, what you’re seeing are people he followed “removing him”. This is why the pages he follows have been decreasing over the past hours. #BrianLaundrie #GabbyPetito #JusticeForGabby pic.twitter.com/EIaRmFNR5T — Trisha Emde (MD) (@TrishaMD73) September 20, 2021

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Could the Spotify info be a huge break in the case? Or are the social media sleuths falling too far down the rabbit hole? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via Gabby Petito/Instagram & Spotify]