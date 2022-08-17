Kristen Bell Shows Rare Glimpse At Daughters Lincoln & Delta In Vacay Photo Dump

Kristen Bell is giving fans a peek into her personal life like never before.

On Tuesday, The Good Place star took to Instagram to post a batch of amazing pics from her recent family getaway — including rare photos of her daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, enjoying the summer trip with the actress and husband Dax Shepard!

As fans know, while the 42-year-old may be adorably TMI when it comes to sharing anecdotes about her family, she and Dax tend to avoid posting pics of their kiddos. Well, Kristen didn’t technically break her rule with Tuesday’s post, but momma did bend it by cover the girl’s faces with emojis!

Related: Kristen & Dax’s Daughters Are No Longer Sleeping In Their Parents’ Bedroom!

The Bad Moms actress wrote in the caption:

“Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River Thank you [Molly McNearney] and [Jimmy Kimmel] – you’re the best hosts in the biz.”

The photos showed Dax helping Delta rock climb, Kristen and one of the girls taking a dip in the water, and a delish-looking dinner party with Kimmels, Adam Scott and his wife Naomi, Jason Bateman, Jake Tapper, and more.

Shepard shared his own batch of pics from the summer vacay, and while you can’t see their daughters’ faces in those either, the girls sure look happy based on their body language!

Take a look at both posts (below) to see the family fun!

[Image via Instagram]