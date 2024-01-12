Quote Of The Day!

“I can only see it now…I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. It’s such a gay movie. I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor [Lautner] and Rob and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK. I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.” – Kristen Stewart on the homoerotic undertones of Twilight, via Variety

[Image via Summit Entertainment/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]