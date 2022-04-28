Is There Any Hope Left For Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler??

Kristin Cavallari is more than ready to move on with her life — even if ex Jay Cutler may not be there quite yet.

Of course, the Uncommon James founder and the former NFL quarterback announced their split way back in April 2020 after seven years of marriage. And since they parted ways in the middle of the first wave of the pandemic, the 35-year-old reality TV veteran has shown she’s ready for love in new places, including romantic jaunts with comedian Jeff Dye and country music singer Chase Rice.

Well, on Wednesday, the Laguna Beach alum spoke about her romantic relationships in a bit more detail as a guest on The Bellas Podcast with twin hosts Nikki and Brie Bella. Opening up about the personal work she’s put in over the period since her divorce from Jay was first initiated, the mom of three explained:

“Through my divorce, I’ve done a lot of reflecting and I’ve really looked inward. And I’ve really just focused on myself and making sure that I worked through everything with my ex and really closed that chapter.”

Wow!

And she wasn’t done there.

Reflecting on how single she’s been — emotionally and physically — over the past two years, Kristin optimistically looked ahead to her future while explaining just how low-key she was about having love in her life:

“I feel like I’ve grown up the most that I have in the last two years because I’ve essentially been on my own. Really, for the last year I haven’t dated. I mean, I’ve gone on a couple dates, but, like, nothing major.”

Interesting! So since she’s apparently fully “closed that chapter” with Jay, and done the single thing for a while, could she be ready soon to get all the way back out there?!

Perhaps. But if she does, it won’t be with… Tyler Cameron?! Perezcious readers will recall how Kristin was spotted kissing the Bachelorette alum earlier this month, but for Cavallari, the “romance” was limited to a professional photo shoot and nothing more.

She explained her purely platonic and professional friendship with the 29-year-old male model and former reality TV star:

“He’s honestly the nicest human being on the planet. I have nothing but good things to say about him. But we’re not dating.”

Now, these comments are pretty interesting, because the former Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears quarterback may not be in quite the same headspace as he moves on from the marriage.

Perezcious readers will no doubt remember how Jay — who was at one point linked to country crooner Jana Kramer last year — has been finding it a little bit more difficult to move on from his estranged wife. So we wonder how much of that tension has contributed to Kristin’s super-single focus of late.

Regardless, what do U make of these new podcast points put out by the Laguna Beach vet, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF down in the comments (below)…

