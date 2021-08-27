Jay Cutler Says Dating Is 'Hard As Hell' Post-Kristin Cavallari Split!

Jay Cutler is single and apparently having trouble mingling.

On this weeks episode of his podcast, Uncut With Jay Cutler, the former NFL star opened up about what it was like being back on the market in the wake of his split from ex-wife Kristin Cavallari, admitting the dating scene is a “whole different ballgame” than the last time he was single.

He told listeners:

“It’s hard as hell really. Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you; I think that’s probably an issue.”

Being a successful former athlete has got to complicate the process!

As fans know, Jay and the Laguna Beach alum split in April 2020 after seven years of marriage. They share sons Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7 and daughter Saylor, 5. Because he now comes with a team, the Chicago Bears alum admitted his “priorities have changed” when he meets potential love interests, as dating for him is no longer “just a purely selfish play.”

Cutler went on to confess he’s still getting used to the “whole landscape” of dating in 2021, which now includes lots of digital courting. He explained:

“There are apps, there’s Twitter, there’s Instagram, it’s a whole different ball game. You’re not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn’t exist anymore.”

It is quite time-consuming!

While the ex-athlete isn’t currently dating anyone — not publicly, at least — he’s been linked to at least two famous women since his separation.

Last September, Cutler was rumored to be dating Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren — but he dismissed those rumors on Instagram, writing at the time that the “only lady in [his] life” was his beloved cow.

Then, he got a dose of dating-related drama in January when Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy leaked texts allegedly sent between her and the former QB when he was trying to meet up with her. As we reported, the 30-year-old Bravolebrity claimed to have said in a text to Cutler:

“You reached out to me… Your intentions may not have been pure but that might be you projecting. I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I. I came into this honestly with good intentions.”

For her part, Kristin reportedly had a fling with comedian Jeff Dye and was rumored to be dating Southern Charm star Craig Conover, which she later denied.

Keep swiping, Jay!

