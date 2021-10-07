Kristin Cavallari 'Isn’t Surprised' Jana Kramer & Jay Cutler 'Didn't Last Very Long' -- OUCH!

Kristin Cavallari totally saw Jana Kramer and ex-husband Jay Cutler‘s breakup coming!

In case you missed it, Jana first hinted she and Jay were not longer dating on Tuesday by posting a snapshot of pals Jessie James and Eric Decker locking lips on Instagram — and writing in the caption about being the couple’s “single third wheel”. Then, a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that the 37-year-old country singer and the NFL alum decided to part ways after going out a couple of times:

“Jana is still single. She and Jay went on a few dates, but things seemed to fizzle out between them. They’re not seeing each other anymore.”

Not entirely shocking, and we aren’t the only ones who thought so, too!

Following the breakup news, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kristin Cavallari “isn’t surprised that Jay and Jana’s fling didn’t last very long” since she knew Cutler wasn’t fully invested in the romance. The insider explained:

“Kristin knew from the beginning that Jay was not seriously interested in Jana. He was more interested in making Kristin jealous.”

Man, that’s so dismissive of Jana’s feelings! Like she was just some prop in Kristin’s life!

But… what if it’s true? How messed up!

The One Tree Hill alum seriously didn’t need to be caught in the middle of some love triangle drama — especially after she just went through a messy divorce with her cheating ex-husband Mike Caussin. But this also isn’t the first time people have claimed that Jay was only using Jana as a pawn to make his ex-wife angry…

The former couple first sparked romance rumors in September when they were spotted out on a date in Nashville. At the time, reports came forward of the 38-year-old athlete trying to make The Hills personality jealous with his short-lived affair. Cutler reportedly was struggling to watch Kristin move on with country artist Chase Rice since he wanted to rekindle their flame:

“He’s not happy she’s dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back.”

Hanging out with her bestie definitely isn’t the way to do it, bud! When their date made headlines, Cavallari reportedly blocked Jana on social media and felt let down by her since they’ve been friends for years:

“She feels like it is a complete stab in the back. Girlfriends don’t do this to one another.”

Meanwhile, Jana felt like she was doing nothing wrong. The Soccer Mom Madam star told ET she was unfazed by the betrayal claims, saying:

“I know my truth, I know my heart, I know the person that I am, and I can go to bed knowing those things. I don’t feel like I have to defend — I don’t wanna defend myself anymore. I know who I am, I know my intentions in my heart and I have respect for everybody involved. So as long as I do things the right way, then I’ll be OK.”

We think it’s safe to say that both Jana and Kristin are better off without Jay at this point anyway — especially if the Very Cavallari star was right about her ex’s intentions! Shame on anyone who was playing games with a divorced woman’s feelings like that!

The relationship didn’t last, but will the rift between friends? Or will the two stars patch things up following the split? Let us know what YOU think in the comments (below)!

