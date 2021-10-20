Kristin Cavallari Calls Jay Cutler Relationship 'Toxic' -- And Admits She Tried Dating Him AGAIN Post-Split!

Kristin Cavallari is done with Jay Cutler — for real this time.

It probably won’t surprise anyone to hear, considering they first announced their breakup back in April 2020. But there’s more to the story than anyone knew! As it turns out, the former couple’s involvement wasn’t completely over after they decided to get divorced — and we don’t just mean coparenting their three kids.

The Hills alum explained the situation for herself on the most recent episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast Off the Vine. Reflecting on the split, she said:

“I have to say, it’s been such a rollercoaster, but it’s been the brightest and the saddest, the whole experience. … It’s probably the best decision I’ve ever made but it’s had really sad moments. There’s been times over the last 18 months where I’m like, ‘Is this the right decision?'”

Then she dropped this bombshell:

“Jay and I actually went on a couple dates, like, months and months and months ago.”

OMG! We had no idea these two tried to rekindle their romance post-split. Makes sense that they might give it another try for their children’s sake… even if it didn’t pan out, according to the 34-year-old:

“But then I was like … It’s not there for me anymore.”

She elaborated:

“The thing with Jay and I is we aren’t getting a divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other. And so I just decided I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off. But that’s made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months. But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm, like, ‘No, I know that I’m doing the right decision.'”

A “toxic relationship”, huh? The reality star has been pretty diplomatic about her relationship with the former football player since their breakup, so hearing that descriptor is pretty eye opening. Even more revealing, she worried that they were providing a bad example for Camden, Saylor, and Jaxon:

“I come from divorced parents and I was like, ‘I don’t want my kids growing up thinking that this is a good relationship. Because I got to see my mom remarry and be in a good relationship so that I knew what one was. I mean, I wanted my kids to see me happy. I just did. And they’re better off. And they’ve adjusted really well, not that there’s ever a perfect age for it, but they were at good ages. And so, I’m glad that it happened when it did.”

Sounds like she’s in a much better place now — although she also admitted:

“If I didn’t have kids with Jay, I would never talk to him ever again.”

Whoa. And frankly, being back on the dating scene doesn’t sound that great either, as she dished:

“There’s a very specific type of guy that I’ve been attracting lately. A narcissist. So I’m, like, ‘OK I am breaking this f**king cycle. What is this?'”

Yikes! We’re side-eyeing Chase Rice and Jeff Dye now, too.

We hope Kristin manages to break that cycle and finds the partner she deserves!

