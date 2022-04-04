Kristin Cavallari Calls Exes 'Narcissistic A**holes' In Big Reveal That She's Finally Seriously Dating Again!

Kristin Cavallari is turning over a new chapter!

Two years after she divorced her ex-husband Jay Cutler, the Laguna Beach alum is finally ready to get back out there and find herself a new man! In a candid Instagram Q&A with fans, the reality star opened up about her love life and what’s to come in the future. When asked if she’s currently dating someone she said nothing major has happened — but that she is finally ready for it:

“I’ve honestly needed the past two years to work through some heavy stuff. I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship.”

Makes sense that she would need time to regroup after the split, especially as she adjusted to co-parenting her children Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 6, with Cutler.

The Very Cavallari star then went on to tease there may be something already going on after all:

“And yes, I realize that didn’t really answer that question… let’s just say this: When you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it’s amazing what you will start to attract.”

Now that sounds like she’s already got a special someone in her life — or at least her eyes on someone!

Regardless, it’s safe to say she’s going to be rightfully picky about who she gives her heart to next. When asked what qualities she looks for in a future partner, she said no matter what, they have to be her “rock,” adding a little shade to her exes in the process:

“Someone who is so comfortable in their own skin, who is stable and has their own s**t going on. I want a good, sweet guy. I’m done with narcissist a**holes, thank you very much.”

Well then!

As a refresher, Kristin filed for divorce from Jay in April 2020 after 10 years together. She was quickly linked with comedian Jeff Dye and country singer Chase Rice. She also had to shut down love triangle rumors between her and Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Austen Kroll. But despite these potential entanglements, it’s been a while since she’s been serious with someone. That seems to have helped her mood immensely since she told fans that she is genuinely happy these days, explaining:

“This is the first time in my entire life I can truly say that.”

That must feel so good! If she didn’t sound serious enough about diving into a new relationship, the 35-year-old insisted:

“I still very much believe in marriage and I’ve had tremendous growth over the past two years. So I will be entering a new relationship as a different person, which really excites me.”

Amazing! Here’s to hoping her next relationship is even better than her last!

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Jay Cutler/Instagram]