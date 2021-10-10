Kristin Cavallari Reveals If She Plans On Ever Getting Married Again After Jay Cutler Divorce

Does Kristin Cavallari ever plan on walking down the aisle again??

On Sunday, the 34-year-old reality star hopped on Instagram Stories to address some of her followers’ burning questions about her personal and romantic life after calling it quits with Jay Cutler last April. And she did not hold back! When asked about the possibility of getting married again at one point, Kristin didn’t necessarily shut down the idea:

“I know I will. I’m in no rush whatsoever though. I’m really enjoying being alone right now. I’ve done the work I’ve needed to do for the past year and a half and I’m finally getting to a place of potentially being ready for a relationship but not quite yet.”

Nothing wrong with taking time for yourself and easing into things! The Hills alum then further touched on her relationship status, confirming that she is single when a fan asked if she was dating:

“In a general sense, yes, I have been. No one serious though — I’ve just been having fun. I haven’t wanted a boyfriend. But I’m currently not dating anyone.”

Inneresting…

Kristin’s update comes two months after reports broke that she allegedly started dating the country singer Chase Rice. A source told Us Weekly at the time:

“It’s still very new, but they really like each other. They’ve been spotted around Nashville on a couple of dates, she’s been to one of his shows and they’re taking things slow. Kristin thinks Chase is a really sweet and fun guy.”

So we guess things just fizzled out between them after one or two dates??? We can bet Cutler would be happy to hear that news since he allegedly used Jana Kramer to make his ex-wife jealous!

But aside from her love life, it sounds like Kristin is finally in a better place following her divorce. In the Q&A, the Very Cavallari star later expressed how she “can honestly say” she is happy for the first time in a while, saying:

“I feel light and free and like I’m back to my old bubbly self. Of course, I have hard days, sad moments, but overall, yes. I’ve gotten to a place of wanting to experience everything: the good, the bad, the ugly … I believe it’s all part of our journey and that everything happens for a reason.”

That’s for sure! Reactions to Kristin’s life update? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram, Jay Cutler/Instagram]