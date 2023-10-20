For Kroy? Or For Single Life? Kim Zolciak Splurges On Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation!

Kim Zolciak is, uh, tidying up a bit down there!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum may be dealing with the end of her marriage to Kroy Biermann, but even as that divorce continues to dominate the headlines, she has resolved to look forward — with a WHOLE NEW HOO-HA!!

Related: Brielle Biermann Wants Kim And Kroy To Get Back Together!

The Bravo vet popped up on Instagram on Thursday to promote laser vaginal rejuvenation. As she told fans, she wants to freshen up! The 45-year-old Don’t Be Tardy alum has had six kids, so we can understand the desire to tighten up her nether regions. So, when her smiling face popped up on cosmetic surgeon Dr. David Matlock‘s IG page, it was noteworthy but not totally surprising!

El Lay-based Dr. Matlock is one of the world’s most foremost professionals dealing with tucks and folds down there, so he was an obvious choice! In one post on his page, Dr. Matlock posed with Kim and smiled for the camera (inset above, also HERE). Then, Matlock’s team posted a video of Kroy’s estranged wife explaining her excitement!

Speaking directly to the camera, Kim revealed all the procedures she’d booked to tighten up the skin around her body and down under. Noting how she does “pee a little bit” when running and sneezing at this point in her life, Kim lamented it is long past time to get things corrected:

“I’m doing the Renuvion, and the Morpheus for skin tightening, and I’m very, very excited about that. I’m also doing laser v [vaginal] rejuvenation. Obviously, I’ve had six children, and I had them all naturally, so when I’m running, or even when I sneeze, I do pee a little bit, which bothers me greatly. So, I am with the best in the country doing that today, and I am very, very excited. I’ll keep you guys posted.”

Well then!

You can see that vid for yourself HERE.

Now, we know what you’re thinking. First, is this for Kroy?? Well, considering how Kim is now asking for full custody of the estranged couple’s children, it seems as though the divorce is going to go all the way through this time. So, she’s apparently prepping for new romantic pursuits.

And second, who’s paying for this?!?! After all, the Atlanta resident is dealing with major financial problems! Well, as TMZ noted on Friday morning, it’s likely the ex-RHOA star got “a serious discount” on the procedures in exchange for these promos. TBH, that’s smart of Dr. Matlock. Kim draws eyeballs… so the thought of her new hoo-ha will, too! Ha!!

[Image via Dr. David Matlock/Instagram/YouTube]