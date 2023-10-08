Caitlyn Jenner Says She’ll ‘Never’ Look For A Relationship Again!

Caitlyn Jenner is “very single” — but she ain’t complaining!

During a Wednesday interview with The Sunday Times, the former Olympian gave an update on her romantic life, and spoiler alert: it doesn’t sound too active! She explained:

“I’m fine. I’m not even close to looking for a relationship.”

Related: Julia Fox Says Kanye West ‘Weaponized’ Her Against Kim Kardashian!

The 73-year-old even took things a step further, admitting that she’ll likely “never” look for love again:

“I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.”

Damn!

Well, can you blame her?? Where do you really go after being married to queen Kris Jenner for decades?? And obviously that didn’t leave off on the greatest terms…

However, don’t confuse her solitude for loneliness, as she reminded the outlet that in addition to her two dogs Bertha and Baxter, she has “a very large family.” She explained:

“Every night of the week I could go to somebody’s house and have dinner.”

Hopefully if she goes to Kendall’s cucumber won’t be on the menu! LOLz!

On top of that, the I Am Cait star added she keeps herself busy with all the hobbies we’ve seen her enjoying throughout her run on Keeping Up with the Kardashians:

“I fly airplanes. Play a lot of golf… I raced cars for 20-odd years. Racing cars is not the greatest way to make money or a career or business. You do it because it’s fun.”

But the “fun” is definitely balanced with a healthy lifestyle, as the reality star shared she likes to keep herself fit:

“I’m not trying to win Olympic gold medals; I just enjoy good health. I don’t go crazy working out, but I get my exercise in all the time.”

We’re glad she’s keeping herself healthy — she’s got a ton of grand babies to love! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]