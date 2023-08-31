Kyle Richards Says Marriage Troubles With Mauricio Umansky Are ‘Too Much To Deal With’

Kyle Richards is having a tough time.

At the beginning of July, we reported that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, were separating. At the time, an insider told People they had “been separated for a while,” but were “still living under the same roof.” However, the two both denied the rumors, with Kyle only admitting that they’d been having a “rough year,” but still “love and respect” one another.

Ultimately, though, the separation rumors persisted — especially amid speculation that the 54-year-old started a romance with Morgan Wade. And it would now seem she’s FINALLY ready to talk about it.

During a Wednesday Amazon Live Q&A, one fan asked the reality star how her and the real estate broker are doing, and she laid it all out on the table… Kind of.

She responded:

“That’s a very loaded question. You know, this has been very hard to do. [It’s] playing out with so many people having eyes on us and being in the public eye.”

However, she added that she and the 53-year-old still have a lot of love for one another, and are focusing on maintaining a united front for their daughters, like on their family trip to Italy:

“Obviously, we care about each other a lot. You saw, here we are on vacation together.”

That was about all she was willing to share, though, as she noted:

“That’s what I’m going to share with you right now, because…that’s just too much to deal with right now.”

But hey, whatever works for them. If they can still vacation together for the sake of their family, then that should be considered a win — even if they’re beyond making it a romantic one. Right?

