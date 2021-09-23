Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Bare Bump AND Teases Baby No. 2's Gender With Vogue!

Kylie Jenner is clearly excited to share more of her pregnancy with the world this time around!

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old reality star, who is currently expecting her second child with Travis Scott, flaunted her bare baby bump in a white crop top while answering 73 questions in a video for Vogue. To kick start the clip, her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster adorably answered the door for the interviewer, showing off a wide smile before Kylie appeared. The makeup mogul first revealed that she just finished making the little one’s breakfast and had an ultrasound in the morning before Vogue came over. If you were curious about their favorite brekkie treats, Kylie enjoys some sweets like a cinnamon roll or coffee cake, while Stormi is obsessed with breakfast potatoes. Yum!

Of course, the kiddo couldn’t help but continue stealing the show as she made more appearances throughout the vid. Kris Jenner also made a surprise cameo while pushing Stormi on a swing set. When asked what her momma has taught her over the years, Kylie said it was “never take no for an answer.”

Pretty sound advice! Elsewhere in the video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed that she and Travis have yet to choose a name for the future Webster since they’ve decided on waiting to find out the sex of their child. Sorry to those who believe Kylie has been dropping hints about the sex over the last couple of weeks.

Ch-ch-check out the entire video from Vogue (below):

