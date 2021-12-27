Kylie Jenner Welcomes ADORABLE New Kitten Ahead Of Baby No. 2!

There’s a new feline in town!

Kylie Jenner had the purr-fect Christmas over the weekend, celebrating the festive holiday with a brand new kitten! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum showed off the new pet on her Instagram Story on Sunday, as she slowly returns to social media following the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Is she using cuteness to distract fans from the big lawsuits?? Or was it just a good excuse for her to make her comeback??

Either way, in the video (which you can see HERE while it lasts), the tiny ginger creature walks toward the camera looking sweet as can be. Take a look!

Adorbz!! No caption needed!

On Christmas Day, the 24-year-old also snapped a photo of the cat resting on her belly as she and Stormi Webster watched a Boston Celtics game. We bet the 3-year-old loves her new furry friend!

The unnamed cat joins dogs Norman, Bambi, Rosy, Harley, and Kevin. And, of course, the fam will welcome one more kiddo around February when Travis Scott’s girlfriend gives birth to their second child. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

