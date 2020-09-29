Kylie Jenner Uses Her INSANE Bikini Body To Urge Young People To Vote!

Kylie Jenner is trying to get out the vote… and we are SO here for the way she’s doing it!

The 23-year-old super model and business mogul is using her HUGE Instagram following to make a change when it comes to November’s upcoming election here in the United States. And judging by the 8 million likes she’s already racked up on her most recent photo set as of this writing, we can be sure she’s doing something positive with her considerable reach!

Travis Scott‘s baby momma was clearly feeling herself with this one (below), and it’s not even just the bikini and buxom body that’s really got our attention — it’s the fact she’s captioned the sexy pics with:

“but are you registered to vote?”

Well? Answer the question she’s asking there, y’all: ARE you registered to vote?? Oh, and don’t mind us as we carefully pick our jaws up off the floor! Holy s**t!!!

BTW, in addition to the super-sexy IG pics, Kylie took to her Stories stream to add specific info on how to register and prepare to vote, too:

Wonderful!

Linking to Vote.org with her bio call-back, Kylie’s bikini slideshow must have moved some serious traffic to the website which works to inform Americans about whether they are registered to cast their ballot. And with the showdown between Donald Trump and Joe Biden just a little over a month away, now is the perfect time for everyone to get their ducks in a row. Shout out to Stormi Webster‘s momma for this one!!!

It’s been interesting to see Kylie’s political growth over the years. Last June, she made a similar plea on IG when asking followers in certain states to cast their ballots and have their voice heard in a series of local elections. And way back in 2016, the makeup mogul popped up with a special Snapchat filter revealing her support for then-candidate Hillary Clinton in what was the first national election in which she was old enough to vote.

Although, we all know how that election turned out… Sigh.

Kylie isn’t the only member of the KarJenner clan who has gotten politically active, of course. Kim Kardashian West is making a second career out of it, more often throwing her support behind candidates and movements in recent years while honing her legal skills and preparing for a second act to dwarf her reality TV background. Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if the future lawyer one day runs for office herself!

Oh, and then there’s Kanye West‘s political ambitions, too. How could we forget…

Anyways, what do y’all think of Kylie’s campaign to get out the vote, Perezcious readers?!

Here’s hoping many of you actually go and take the next step now, if you haven’t already, and get registered! The November presidential election will be here before you know it!!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram/WENN/Instar]