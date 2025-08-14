Kylie Jenner Subtly Hints At Where She Stands With Timothée Chalamet Amid Breakup Rumors!

Is Kylie Jenner quietly shutting down breakup rumors?

The reality TV star sparked split speculation over the weekend after she posted a slew of birthday pics without Timothée Chalamet and MULTIPLE breakup songs. Timmy didn’t really make the situation any better by snubbing her b-day… but it’s not like they post each other anyway, right? It’s all been very up in the air with ZERO confirmation from either celeb. But did Kylie just tip her hat?

On Tuesday, Timmy shared the poster for his new movie Marty Supreme on Instagram and Kylie noticeably “liked” it.

Whew, so that means they’re good, right?! Well, not so fast. The very next day, he posted the full trailer and an approving “like” from Kylie was nowhere to be seen.

It’s definitely more encouraging than the… well, nothing that we had before.

What does it MEAN tho?? You let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]