Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

How Kelly Clarkson Felt About Ex Brandon Blackstock Moving On With Her Former Assistant! Kim Kardashian LOSES IT In Emotional First Trailer For Kanye West Documentary Brandon Blackstock's Girlfriend At Time Of Death Has Extremely Close Ties To Kelly Clarkson! Details! Sydney Sweeney & MGK REALLY Don't Want You To Think Anything Happened Between Them -- Despite Fueling Rumors! Gleb Savchenko FIRED From DWTS Because Of Claims He Cheated On Former Partner Brooks Nader?! Brandon Blackstock's Obituary Reveals He Had A 'Loving' Girlfriend After Kelly Clarkson Divorce Brandon Blackstock’s First Wife Breaks Silence On His Death Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie ‘Love Triangle’ 20 Years Later: ‘Such A Vulnerable Time’ Kelly Clarkson Breaks Out In Sobs While Performing Song About Brandon Blackstock Romance Days Before His Death Did Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Split?! He Snubs Her Birthday After She Posts Two Breakup Songs! Camp Rock Reunion! Demi Lovato Joins Ex Joe Jonas & The Jonas Brothers For Nostalgic Performance -- WATCH! Christie Brinkley, Married 4 Times, Has A REALLY Interesting Take On Marriage...

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Subtly Hints At Where She Stands With Timothée Chalamet Amid Breakup Rumors!

Kylie Jenner Subtly Hints At Where She Stands With Timothée Chalamet Amid Breakup Rumors!

Is Kylie Jenner quietly shutting down breakup rumors?

The reality TV star sparked split speculation over the weekend after she posted a slew of birthday pics without Timothée Chalamet and MULTIPLE breakup songs. Timmy didn’t really make the situation any better by snubbing her b-day… but it’s not like they post each other anyway, right? It’s all been very up in the air with ZERO confirmation from either celeb. But did Kylie just tip her hat?

Related: Pete Davidson Blames Ex Ariana Grande For Public Obsession With His BDE!

On Tuesday, Timmy shared the poster for his new movie Marty Supreme on Instagram and Kylie noticeably “liked” it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

Kylie Jenner Subtly Hints At Where She Stands With Timothée Chalamet Amid Breakup Rumors!
(c) Timothée Chalamet/Instagram

Whew, so that means they’re good, right?! Well, not so fast. The very next day, he posted the full trailer and an approving “like” from Kylie was nowhere to be seen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

It’s definitely more encouraging than the… well, nothing that we had before.

What does it MEAN tho?? You let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 14, 2025 15:50pm PDT

Share This