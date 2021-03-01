Lady GaGa’s Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Breaks Silence After 'Very Close Call With Death'

The hero has spoken! Lady GaGa’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, who suffered gunshot wounds while attempting to protect the singer’s dogs from getting stolen in West Hollywood last week, has finally opened up about the dramatic dognapping.

In a new Instagram post Monday, he shared two heartbreaking images of himself in the hospital recovering from his thankfully non-life threatening injuries. The 30-year-old aspiring artist went on and described the fateful night in the caption, writing:

“4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own.”

This angel, of course, being Miss Asia, the one French Bulldog that managed to escape the robbery, and who was seen going to the dog walker’s side in a graphic video of the incident obtained by TMZ. The animal lover continued of that striking moment:

“I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.”

Detailing his “forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs,” Ryan explained that while lying on the ground unsure what would happen next, he was “thankful” Asia would at least make it home to the singer “okay.” He continued:

“I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story. I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support! Thank you.”

In true spirit, Fischer focused his attention back onto the beloved pets, as well as noting the many professionals helping to give this story a happy ending. He added:

“I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do.”

He even took a moment to thank Lady GaGa for her support during what was an equally scary time for the actress who is away working in Italy:

“Your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.”

As we reported earlier on Monday, GaGa has reportedly offered to pay his steep medical bills. But don’t think for a second that a violent crime such as this is going to stop the dog walker from getting up close and personal with the fur babies soon. He ended his emotional update:

“And now? A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav.”

Such an inspiration, honestly.

You can tell just how selfless, dedicated, and kindhearted Ryan truly is, backing up everything his friends and family have said of him since our initial reporting. We’re so happy to hear from the man himself and can’t wait until he is fully recovered and cuddling those doggos again!!

