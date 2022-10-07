Exes Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence Are Going To Court... Over Custody Of A DOG!

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence may just be headed to court next year — over a dog.

As many of you will likely remember, the Dancing with the Stars pro filed for divorce from the Boy Meets World alum earlier this year in February after three years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” in court filings. She reflected on the effort they put into the marriage during a May 4 episode of Tamron Hall, explaining:

“Matt and I, we definitely, we were in couples therapy, even before our marriage. I think that really was very helpful for both of us individually — I can only speak for myself and for me.”

She added:

“People evolve and people grow. And sometimes they grow together and sometimes, you unfortunately grow apart.”

Their divorce was later finalized on September 19, and according to court documents, they will be maintaining their premarital agreement, which established that neither individual will receive spousal support. However, it seems like there IS one thing they both want to fight for, and she’s named Ysabella.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Burke in the Game, Cheryl revealed:

“It’s still not over because we have to maybe go to trial — well, we are going to go to trial, unless [Lawrence] all of the sudden calls it off. That will happen in January. I’m still just really hurt by the whole situation. You know, that’s my dog. Ysabella is my daughter.”

Yep. They’re really on track to go to court over custody of the dog they shared. The 38-year-old added of the French bulldog:

“I’m a dog mom. And that’s it. I can’t even imagine my life. I mean, I could just cry right now but like, couldn’t imagine my life without her.”

Hopefully she won’t have to learn what life without her is like! But obviously if he’s willing to go to trial, Matthew must feel just as strongly about Ysabella?

The dancer previously alluded to the reason for her divorce in an August 24 TikTok, set to Adele’s When We Were Young, in which she wrote:

“When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes…”

Aw, you can even see a little Ysabella illustration in the background! Following their split, he’s kept his lips tightly sealed — but was spotted back in August with TLC’s Chilli. As we’ve previously reported, some users even suspected she may be the mistress Cheryl was referring to in her post! Messy stuff!

Maybe it’s for the best they decided to cut their losses and move on. Hopefully they will figure out an arrangement for little Ysabella soon! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think they should take their dog custody battle to trial? Let us know in the comments (below)!

