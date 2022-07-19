Remember Lady GaGa's Reward For Her Dogs' Return?! Police Are Offering 1% To Recapture Dog Walker's Shooter!

The man who allegedly shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker is wanted yet again after he was mistakenly released from jail.

The United States Marshal Service explained in a Monday statement that they are now offering a $5,000 reward for information that could help lead to the arrest of James Howard Jackson after he was “erroneously released from custody April 6, 2022, due to a clerical error.”

$5,000?? Remember how GaGa offered a $500,000 reward?! Of course, that was for the safe return of the dogs, not to catch the shooters. But still, this does seem a little low stakes comparatively. Just sayin’.

The reward option comes after the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department of Major Crime team asked for help from the U.S. Marshals after James’ accidental release. It’s now been THREE MONTHS this guy has been out, and nada. So they’re putting some money on the table for any new info. Sounds like they really have no leads! Ridiculous! They have really just screwed the pooch on this case! Pardon the expression…

And by the way, yes, Jackson “should be considered armed and dangerous” — after allegedly committing attempted murder during the kidnapping of some adorable pups.

As you probably know, James was one of five people arrested after allegedly shooting Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker while stealing her French bulldogs back in February of 2021. The 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

That sure is a long list of charges for someone to just be allowed to walk away…

James allegedly shot Ryan with a .40-caliber handgun as he was walking Gaga’s dogs in Los Angeles before grabbing her two Frenchies, Koji and Gustav, and fleeing with two other suspects Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley. The animals were turned over to police two days later by Jennifer McBride and Jaylin’s father, Harold White, who were also arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder.

Ryan, the victim of the shooting, came forward shortly after James’ accidental release with an Instagram statement expressing his concern:

“While I’m deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I’m confident law enforcement will rectify the error. I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be. Thank you to everyone who is supporting me during this time.”

See the full post (below):

Ryan has suffered a collapsed lung following his attack. He recounted his emergency room experience with Gayle King on CBS Mornings in September, stating:

“The people in the ER, who I had seen that night, told me they didn’t think I was gonna survive that night.”

We’re so glad he did!

He went on to praise Gaga for her role in his recovery:

“She’s helped me so much. She’s been a friend for me and after I was attacked, my family was flown out and I had trauma therapists flown to me and I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me.”

Good on you, Gaga! We hope to see James apprehended soon. What are YOUR thoughts on his accidental release from jail, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments below!

