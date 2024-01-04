Lala Kent & James Kennedy Go IN On Tom Sandoval For Posing With Captive Tiger In Thailand!

Tom Sandoval got slammed by some of his Vanderpump Rules co-stars again. But this time, it’s not over anything Scandoval related!!

The reality star has been documenting his vacation with best friend Tom Schwartz in Thailand on Instagram all week. They have even been showing off their adventures at a zoo! At one point, he posted footage and pictures of himself posing with a tiger. One video showed Sandoval sitting cross-legged on the ground as a tiger placed its front paws on his shoulders from behind. A worker also could be seen feeding the animal from a bottle while another positioned it around the star.

He then could be seen in another video feeding the tiger through a fence. See (below):

WTF?!

Since the post, fans have taken to social media to go off on Sandoval for supporting the zoo and posing with a captive tiger during the trip. See some of the reactions on X (Twitter) (below):

“Disgusting & truly heartbreaking. He should be ashamed of himself” “After Tiger King, it became common knowledge how despicable these places are, and yet here he is… Tom Sandoval needs to fade into obscurity once and for all” “When you thought Tom Sandoval’s soul couldn’t be any darker, it turns out his soul has a basement. This is SO wrong!!!”

Even Lala Kent blasted him! She took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, writing:

“I am appalled by the photo my cast member took with a tiger in captivity. This topic has been close to my heart for many years. What is disguised and ‘fun’ and ‘cool’ is, in fact, animal abuse. It’s heartbreaking. I’ve made noise about educating yourselves, & here I am to tell you again… Do not support places like this.”

And Lala wasn’t the only one who went off on Sandoval! James Kennedy called him out in the comments section of the fan account who reposted the controversial video, writing:

“I would never go to a place like this. Let them all run free !! always found this cruel and so sad.”

And the 31-year-old DJ couldn’t help but throw out his iconic insult he told Sandoval at the VPR reunion last year — though a slightly different version this time:

“Just a Worm without a mustache now”

It is safe to say there is a chance he’ll lose a good portion of the remaining fans he had in the Bravo community after these pictures and videos…

Sandoval has not responded to the controversy yet. But what are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)…

