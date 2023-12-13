Lala Kent Goes Completely Nude While Mocking Claim She’s ‘Jealous’ Of Ariana Madix!

Lala Kent never fails to deliver an iconic clapback at her haters!

By now, you’ve seen the wild trailer for the upcoming Vanderpump Rules season. It was jam-packed with drama, with Tom Schwartz casually revealing he made out with Scheana Shay in Las Vegas — and had a love triangle with his ex-wife Katie Maloney. But another eyebrow-raising moment to come out of the trailer? Toward the end, Lala could be seen saying that she has “never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly becomes God!” Whoa…

Related: Scheana Had An Intense Confrontation With Sandoval!



Of course, the 33-year-old reality star is referring to how Ariana Madix’s fame skyrocketed overnight when her nearly 10-year relationship with Tom Sandoval ended in March due to his months-long affair with her best friend, Rachel Leviss. Everyone — including several celebrities AND more than one casting director — rallied around her during the cheating scandal.

She’s done extremely well when it comes to her career post-Scandoval! We’ve seen her doing everything from appearing on a ton of talk shows to getting several brand deals, competing on Dancing With the Stars, joining the production of Chicago on Broadway, and so much more over the past year. It’s safe to say Ariana is on a whole other level than her other castmates at this point! So naturally, one could expect some jealousy from her co-stars!

The obvious person to point fingers at is Sandoval. He is undoubtedly green with envy over his ex-girlfriend’s success. But after watching the trailer for VPR? Many fans believe Lala is also jealous of Ariana! Specifically, several people took to the comments section of the teaser video posted on YouTube to claim she’s envious of the 38-year-old — since she didn’t receive the same sympathy and treatment following her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett’s cheating scandal. See some of the reactions (below):

“Lala is jealous that her stuff with Randall didn’t get her what Ariana is getting because of Tom cheating.” “Lala thinks Ariana banked too much money off the scandal.” “Lala is so jealous of Ariana .” “Lala can’t stand ANYONE else getting attention” “Wow…sounds like a lot of jealousy going on…congrats to Ariana getting the job to play Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’ on BROADWAY!!!!!! Hope I can get tickets!” “Really Lala? She acts like she didn’t benefit from this messed up situation too. Anyone on that show that had a podcast or business or whatever got a boost.” “Lala is a joke. She used Scandoval when it first happened to grab herself some attention by constantly dragging Tom and being Ariana’s friend. Since Ariana suddenly got flooded with offers, endorsements etc [Lala’s] tune has changed and she is a bitter Betty because of all that attention [Ariana] got. The true Lala once again comes out. The jealousy is off the charts and that is not a friend.”

Oof…

However, Lala isn’t here for the accusations! And she appears to be firing back at them, using… er… every weapon at her disposal! She took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of herself posing in an outdoor shower… completely in the nude! The Give Them Lala podcast then addressed the critics saying she is “jealous” of Ariana in the caption, writing:

“Jealous of what? Your ugly leather pants?”

Ha! For those who don’t know, Lala quoted an iconic line delivered by Sutton Stracke during a fight with Crystal King Minkoff on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

What a way to respond to the haters! Gives a whole new meaning to turning the other cheek!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you feel Lala was a tad jealous of Ariana? Or are you waiting to form an opinion until you see the full story behind the quote next year? Sound OFF (below)…

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]