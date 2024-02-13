Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan DID Break Up -- And It Was Because Of Michael Jordan!

Well, looks like we got our answer! And more…

After Larsa Pippen wiped Marcus Jordan from her social media and started posting some cryptic, breakup-y messages, fans have been speculating the couple called it quits. And now, according to sources spilling to multiple media outlets, that’s exactly what happened! After over a year together they’re dunzo!

A source confirmed the news to Page Six, saying the couple is “not together” at the moment. The insider sounded like it wasn’t necessarily final but still definitely a breakup — as they’re “taking space from each other” because of “tension” in the relationship.

This insider says the root of that tension? Marcus’ father and Larsa’s ex’s longtime teammate. Which are of course one and the same, the NBA‘s GOAT himself, Michael Jordan. The basketball great infamously reacted poorly to learning Scottie Pippen‘s ex was hooking up with his son. Last July, nearly a year into their relationship, MJ was asked if he approved of his son dating his former teammate’s baby momma. He said simply:

“No.”

Not no comment. That man said NO. Larsa said on her own Separation Anxiety podcast, that she was “kind of, like, embarrassed” by Number 23’s shutout, saying it “traumatized” her. This source says that never went away:

“Marcus said Michael was joking when he said he didn’t approve, but it really mortified Larsa.”

Maybe they were fooling themselves it would ever work? The insider says:

“The history between Michael and Scottie made things complicated, even if Larsa and Marcus did their best to make it a non-issue.”

This source notes how “family comes before everything” for both Larsa and Marcus, so the disapproval of her baby daddy and his daddy really was a hurdle they couldn’t get past:

“There is a baseline loyalty for each of them that made the relationship difficult to navigate… At the end of the day, Michael is Marcus’ dad and Scottie is the father of Larsa’s children.”

Damn. It happens, we guess. Some couples have a lot of great connections, but all it takes is one fatal flaw for it all to unravel. Sad for them both.

What do YOU think of the breakup? Should they have not let family dissuade them? Never tried in the first place? Let us know what YOU think in the comments (below)!

