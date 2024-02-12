Travis Kelce BLASTED For Slamming Into Coach During HEATED Super Bowl Sidelines Argument!

Does Travis Kelce have some bad blood with coach Andy Reid?! Things looked heated AF!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is obviously super competitive — and everything is on the line during Sunday’s Super Bowl! With the game underway, the stress of it all is starting to get to the tight end. During the first half of the game, the 34-year-old athlete was caught totally freaking the f**k out at his team’s head coach — nearly shoving him to the ground! WTF?!

In the now-viral clip, Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend could be seen charging up to his coach, who didn’t seem to realize he was about to be bombarded. While screaming something at Andy and grabbing his arm, Trav SLAMMED into him, causing the 65-year-old to lose his balance and stumble backward. He was so close to going all the way down! Another player then had to pull an enraged Travis away as he continued to yell. Jeez!

Watch the intense moment (below)!

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS ???? (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Fans were quickly taken aback by the aggressive interaction, blaming Travis for losing control. On X (Twitter), critics commented:

“Should be ejected. No place for this in the nfl” “Travis Kelce gotta do better man” “Anyone who isn’t named Travis Kelce would be sent to the locker room if they did this to their head coach” “When all the Swifties find out Travis Kelce is just like all the toolbags she sings about”

OOF!

Meanwhile, others had some hilarious reactions to the exchange, teasing:

“‘I DIDN’T GET INTO A FAKE RELATIONSHIP JUST TO LOSE IN THE F**KING SUPER BOWL!’ -Travis Kelce probably” “Travis Kelce to Andy Reid – ‘You know who I’m dating rn, Taylor Swift is going to dump me'”

LOLz! Things are getting wild! Reactions?! Was this a bad look for Trav in your opinion? Tell us (below)!

