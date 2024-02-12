Did Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Breakup?? They UNFOLLOWED And Wiped Pics Of Each Other On Instagram!

Are Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan over??

It’s kiiiiinda looking that way. See, on Sunday evening, fans noticed a peculiar update to the Real Housewives of Miami star’s Instagram page: she COMPLETELY wiped all traces of her boyfriend from it — and unfollowed him! We’re not jumping to conclusions here, but, like, that’s never a great sign…

The 49-year-old also cryptically shared a video to her Story of Morgan Freeman talking about trusting your “inner voice,” the one that tells you “what’s right” and “when to leave.”

Oof…

In a follow up Story post, she opened a poll to her followers asking quite the eyebrow-raising question:

“Should your friends unfollow your ex”

The mother of three gave the simple options of “Yes” and “No” for voting options.

Well, that certainly says a lot. And then, on Monday morning, she shared a cryptic quote to her Stories which read:

“The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more. Choose wisely.”

Well, Marcus definitely wasn’t raising her kids, at least. That’s her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s job. But everything else in that quote sounds pretty applicable for someone who may have just broken up…

As for Marcus, he also wiped Larsa from his IG and unfollowed her, too! And he posted on his Story that he was watching the Super Bowl with his “pops” Michael Jordan and “the fam.” But no mention of the reality star.

Nothing is confirmed here, but it seems pretty telling, doesn’t it?? Weren’t they just talking about getting married?? Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Tamron Hall Show & Complex/YouTube]