Larsa Pippen & Malik Beasley Split Four Months After Infamous PDA Scandal!

Say it ain’t so, Malik Beasley!

The Minnesota Timberwolves player is a single man again after he split from Larsa Pippen just four months after the unlikely duo commanded headlines for their infamous Miami mall PDA-filled outing late last year.

According to a report published Monday at Us Weekly, the pair are “still in communication,” but have long since parted ways and gone on to lead fully separate lives. Per their source, the relationship’s demise kicked off on Valentine’s Day, when the duo decided to separate. They haven’t been together since.

The insider here is quick to pump the brakes on a bad breakup, claiming the ex-couple “were friends first,” but it’s definitely eyebrow-raising to see. After all, the 24-year-old basketball star left his now-estranged wife Montana Yao and son Makai for… uh… a couple months with Larsa before being kicked to the curb.

Sorry, had to go there! Sucks to suck!

According to this confidant, the breakup appears to have been initiated more on Larsa’s end. The Real Housewives of Miami alum allegedly walked out on the relationship when she realized that Beasley’s increasingly contentious divorce drama wasn’t for her:

“Larsa decided to distance herself from the drama. He was going through a lot and the timing wasn’t right. Many people assumed it was serious when in fact it was not.”

That last sentence. OUCH!!!

The 46-year-old Chicago native — who is no stranger to the NBA life, sharing four children with her estranged husband Scottie Pippen — has now been “focusing on her family” and “her jewelry brand,” according to the source. Ooookay!

To really put the nail in the coffin, the pair have officially unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Us Weekly reports the reality TV alum was spotted poolside late last month with a different, unidentified man. Wow! For those following the former Kardashian bestie, split speculation was already swirling about a week after the romantic February holiday when Larsa posted this pic (below) to her IG page:

Hmmm…

That quote in the caption — “surround yourself with people who see your value and remind you of it” — is certainly cryptic and suggestive. But Larsa’s entire social media brand is cryptic and suggestive. So it’s tough to say whether that’s about Malik or some other public feud she’s waging!

Just saying! LOLz!

What do U make of this breakup, Perezcious readers? Could U see it coming a mile away?! Or are you surprised these two actually split?? Sound OFF with your take on the end of romance here down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Larsa Pippen/Instagram/Malik Beasley/Instagram]