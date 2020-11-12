Larsa Pippen Posts Cryptic Quote About 'Trust' & Letting Go Amid Kardashian Family Feud!

Larsa Pippen has another message to share just days after she dropped bombshell claims about her falling out with former bestie Kim Kardashian West and the rest of the KarJenner clan.

The 46-year-old’s latest sentiments came on Thursday via her Instagram account, where she uploaded a cryptic quote about letting the chips fall where they may after such a big shakeup. It reads:

“Pray, and then let it go. Don’t try and manipulate or force the outcome. Just trust God to open the right doors at the right time. Amen.”

That’s quite the loaded statement there, but still pretty tame in comparison to what she shared during her tell-all interview!

See the interesting and timely post for yourself (below):

As we reported, Scottie Pippen‘s ex wife broke her silence about why her longtime friendship with KKW really ended, squarely blaming Kanye West for its demise.

However, that YUGE claim about her romance with Tristan is what quickly got everyone talking! ICYMI, she told Hollywood Raw podcast listeners:

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I never cared that Khloé was with him after me.”

Oh yeah! She dated Tristan FIRST! And either Khloé moved on him or he did some social climbing and made a jump over to the Kardashian show.

So were the “right doors” Larsa mentioned in her cryptic new post referring to the floodgate of criticism that’s been opened on Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson after Larsa claimed she dated the NBA baller before the E! reality star ever did? It sure feels like it.

Regardless, Larsa’s post suggests that she thinks she did the right thing by finally coming clean. It’s apparently all in God’s hands now, but we’ve already seen evidence of the fallout play out elsewhere on social media as KoKo appears to have unfollowed her man on Instagram! Yeah, catch up on that unfolding drama HERE!

Whether or not it was her intention, Pippen has certainly caused some form of immediate damage. Although innerestingly enough, she actually wished the duo well during that podcast appearance:

“If they love each other, then God bless. I think when you have a family with someone, it’s really hard to break up. You do everything in order to keep your kids home together and happy. I applaud them for working things out. I think it’s great they are trying to work on their relationship. I’m really proud of them. I applaud them.”

Just throwing a bomb into the room and saying best of luck — classy!

Perezcious readers, do U think Khloé and Tristan will still come out on top after this hiccup?

