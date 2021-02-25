Source: KarJenner Fam Claims 'No Hard Feelings' After Larsa Pippen's Public Lunch With Scott Disick -- Really??

From the sound of all this, it seems the KarJenner fam is intent on moving forward rather than worry or revisit past feuds.

But please forgive us if we’re just a little bit skeptical that this particular issue is really as simple and stress-free as insiders are trying to make it seem.

Of course, we’re talking about the eyebrow-raising lunch Larsa Pippen had back on Friday, February 19 down in Miami with Scott Disick, his 19-year-old flame Amelia Hamlin, and longtime KarJenner pal Jonathan Cheban. (Yes, the “Food God” is still around!)

At the time, we were just as surprised as you to see the former Real Housewives of Miami star sitting down for such a public affair with KarJenner fam mainstays like Disick and Cheban. After all, it hasn’t been very long since Larsa publicly feuded with both Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian regarding the dating history of the latter woman’s basketball-playing baby daddy!

And we know Kim had previously pretty much excommunicated Scottie Pippen‘s estranged wife from the inner circle, anyway. So to sit down for lunch with Scott, well, that seemed like a statement. But if it was, shrewd momager Kris Jenner and the fam aren’t letting Larsa have her moment of satisfaction.

On Wednesday afternoon, a source close to the famous family tried to talk down the lunch to ET, saying:

“There are no hard feelings between Larsa Pippen and Scott.”

Right… like, duh? That’s why they had lunch together?! LOLz!!!

No one expected there to be any hard feelings between them — and so Scott is not the right family member to ask about! We wanna know how Kim and Khloé felt about that lunch. Are they still mad at Larsa? Do they feel betrayed by Scott?! C’mon, give us something!

Give credit to the KarJenner fam here; throwing out the “no hard feelings” claim but using Scott instead of themselves is a smart ploy that’ll get favorable headlines. Then, behind the scenes, they can go right on feuding with Larsa as if nothing ever happened.

They’ve tried to play this super-casual game before, too!

Back in November, after the 46-year-old Pippen went on a podcast and claimed she’d first dated Tristan Thompson and then allegedly introduced him to the Revenge Body host, Khloé and her sisters did their best to play down the gossip.

At the time, a source claimed (below):

“[The family isn’t] paying much attention. They know why they aren’t close to Larsa anymore and she’s entitled to her opinions. …Larsa continues to say she doesn’t care about no longer being close to the family, but people close to her know she does care and continues to talk about it.”

Uh-huh.

Maybe if the KarJenners tell us how unbothered they are a few more times, we’ll believe them one day! But not today!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! No hard feelings between Scott and Larsa; OK, sure, but who cares?? Meanwhile, it feels like there are definitely still hard feelings between Larsa and the girls??

Are we right?! Sound OFF with your take on this situation down in the comments (below)…

