Why Latto Does NOT Recommend Plastic Surgery After Getting It Done Herself!

Just because Latto got plastic surgery in the past, that does not mean she recommends it to everyone!

During an episode of her 777 Radio show on Apple Music Thursday, the 24-year-old rapper opened up about her experience with getting cosmetic work done to her body while talking with her sister Brooklyn Nikole. She admitted to getting “a little work done on my body” before, noting her procedures were done correctly because she looks “natural.” Latto added:

“One thing about it, if you going to do it, do it right. I’m going to do it right. I did it right.”

Although Latto has gone under the knife before, she doesn’t advise getting it done! She told her sibling:

“For a girl who have little tweaky tweaks, I be on your case about not touching nothing.”

Brooklyn noted that while people may think someone who gets plastic surgery will “encourage everybody else to get it,” Latto has always told her: “Don’t touch your body” and “Don’t touch your face.” The Big Energy artist agreed, insisting she would not recommend plastic surgery to anybody. Why is that? After getting it, she later realized it was important to learn to love your body first because cosmetic work isn’t “a permanent fix” for insecurities:

“I’m telling you. To all the young girls listening, all the women listening right now, I’m telling you from someone who’s been there, done it. Find peace within your natural state. Because you’re going to find a flaw and another flaw and another flaw and another flaw. Surgery, any of that stuff, is not a permanent fix.”

Even with getting cosmetic surgery, Latto said she is “still editing pictures” and “having debacles in the mirror.” As for why she got work done? The musician shared that she’s faced a lot of pressure to look a certain way ever since she started in the music industry at the age of 16, saying:

“Surgery, natural, or whatever. However you want to play it, just make sure that’s what you are comfortable with. I just think surgery is so popular now, and I’d be lying if I said that me doing music didn’t have an influence on me. I’m constantly in the limelight, and I was so young. … I’m telling y’all, love yourself how you is first. If you want to tweaky tweak, go for it but make sure it’s for you.”

She continued:

“That’s the most thing I be trying to remind you of. Don’t be so gullible for the social media traps and whatever, because you never going to be good enough for the outsider’s eye. … You’re never gonna win. Just find peace within yourself. Whatever you want to do, do that.”

Wow! We love how honest Latto is being about this topic and encourage everyone to embrace their bodies before seeking plastic surgery. It’s so refreshing to hear. You can ch-ch-check out the entire candid discussion (below):

