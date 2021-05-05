Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz’s Wife Seemingly Speaks Out About Sex Scandal On Their Wedding Anniversary

Laura Lentz, the wife of former Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz, finally broke her silence following the sex scandal that cost her husband’s job — and she did so on their 18th wedding anniversary!

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old took to Instagram for the first time since October to share a photo of a blue sky and several palm trees. In the caption, she had not directly called out the disgraced pastor’s scandal but alluded to the challenges from the messy situation. She first wrote:

“There are many symbolic meanings to these amazing trees. A few that have resonated with me during this season of my life: they are strong, can weather the biggest storms, they always grow upwards. Freedom, righteousness, reward, resurrection just to name a few…”

Related: Hillsong Closes Texas Branch After Pastor Couple’s Lavish Lifestyle Is Revealed

The momma then explained why she has been absent from social media for a couple of months now, stating it was “not good for [her] soul,” and she had to constantly block and delete people and comments.

“Trolls are cowards, SOME ‘Christians’ are anything but kind, gracious, or loving…but that won’t stop me from growing upwards & getting stronger. I have learnt a lot about myself over the past few months. Now more than ever I know the kindness of God, His grace, forgiveness & strength.”

Laura continued:

“I will not forget who abandoned us, but I choose to keep my heart free of bitterness & remain thankful for those that have stayed & loved us. I don’t want to judge others nor do I want to be judged.”

She then concluded the lengthy message with a quote from an unnamed friend:

“I would rather be accused of being too gracious toward someone, over being accused of judging someone too harshly. I want to be known as a woman who sees the good in people & truly loves people unconditionally.”

The Australian native also included the hashtags:

“You Can Only Change You” “Love Wins” “Grow Upwards”

Interesting…

Not to assume, but it seems like Laura is trying to hint that the couple is possibly still going strong despite everything. But it is a strange message in honor of a relationship milestone, that is for sure! Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

As you may know, the disgraced pastor had been a high-profile face of the popular faith organization and often had been spotted with famous members like Justin Bieber. However, news broke that he had cheated on Laura multiple times, and he got sacked from his prominent position at Hillsong in November 2020. The megachurch, who had covered up his indiscretions in the past, cited “moral failures” as the reason for Carl’s employment termination. In a long post on social media, the father wrote at the time:

“I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life, and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura, and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need.”

What are your thoughts on Laura’s first post since the cheating controversy broke out last year? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Carl Lentz/Instagram]