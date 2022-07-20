Singer LeAnn Rimes Opens Up About “Dark Place” Before 2012 Mental Health Treatment

LeAnn Rimes is opening up about her past struggles with mental health.

The country singer is undoubtedly a vet of the industry, having rose to stardom with her first hit single Blue in 1996 when she was just 13 years old and has since maintained a consistent career. However, we know the stories all too well of young artists being overwhelmed by the weight of fame at such an early age — and LeAnn was unfortunately no exception. In an article published Friday, she explained to Insider the toll that spotlight took on her as an adult:

“Being in the public eye from the time I was very young and having to override my humanness, I think it was a huge part of my experience with anxiety and depression and what was triggering it.”

Wow that’s a deep way to put it… having to “override” her humanness! She recalls having to work like a “superhuman” as a teen which led to both physical and mental stress. She even noted an instance in which she went out onstage “with a 104-degree fever.” What??! That’s just irresponsible on her team’s part! She added:

“I fainted backstage at 14. I’ve had to walk off a couple of times on stage and just be like, ‘I can’t finish the show.’”

Yeah we definitely understand what she means now… Sure says a lot about the industry. The singer went on to explain that by the time she turned 30 back in 2012, she knew she needed to seek professional help due to her compromised mental state:

“I was in a very, very dark place. I had never been alone. There was always someone around, whether it be a parent or a manager, an agent or a publicist, or a husband, or whatever it was.”

If you don’t remember, LeAnn was married to Dean Sheremet from 2002 to 2010, and then married her current husband (for which she was in a cheating scandal with) Eddie Cibrian in 2011. The 39-year-old continued:

“It was time for me to break away from my deep codependency and to figure out what was chemically going on to be able to take care of myself.”

Good on her for making an effort to get control over her life rather than continuing to let her life and career take control of her. LeAnn also noted that growing up she remembers her mother struggling with anxiety and depression, which she thinks also plays a role, in addition to fame, in her own mental health.

But it seems as though the mental health hiatus did some good for LeAnne, as she told Katie Couric at the time of her 30-day treatment:

“I loved being in there, and it felt great to have other people going through the same things have that empathy and understanding.”

Sometimes all you need is some genuine support for you as a person — not as an idol, or a singer, or for your career, but for YOU.

As of now, the Grammy award winner is celebrating the 25 year anniversary of her debut single Blue, which still reaches fans the same way it did in 1996. She explained:

“It’s really cool to see people instantly relate to the songs. It’s a true celebration of music and life and survival.”

You sure are a survivor, LeAnn. We’re happy to see you healthy! What do YOU think of her mental health struggles, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments below!

