Halle Bailey Struggling With 'Severe' Postpartum Depression After Welcoming Son Halo

Halle Bailey is having a tough time following her pregnancy.

In a very candid Snapchat video, which was shared to Instagram by a fan on Tuesday, The Little Mermaid star revealed she is struggling with “severe” postpartum depression after welcoming her first child Halo late last year with her boyfriend DDG. Because she is starting to work again, she decided to fill fans in on her experience, saying:

“So, honestly, I have severe, severe postpartum. I don’t know if any new moms can relate, but it’s to the point where it’s really bad. It’s hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out.”

Thankfully, her beau is “so present” and she “couldn’t ask for a better person to have a baby with” — but it’s still a big challenge. The singer continued:

“Everything about Halo is he’s a miracle. He’s perfect, he’s beautiful. When I look at him, I cry because of how special he is. The only thing that’s been hard for me is feeling normal in my own body.”

The 24-year-old continued:

“I feel like a completely different person. When I look in the mirror, I just feel like I’m in a whole new body, like, I don’t know who I am.”

Halle pointed out that there’s a “stigma” surrounding postpartum depression. It’s not even something she full understood until she experienced it herself, she expressed:

“Before I had a child and I would hear people talk about postpartum, it would kind of just go in one ear and out the other. I didn’t realize how serious of a thing it actually was. … Now going through it, I feel like … it almost feels like you’re swimming in this ocean that’s like the biggest waves you’ve ever felt, and you’re trying not to drown, and you’re trying to come up for air. And you have those moments where you come up for air, and they feel like the most beautiful things, and it’s great. And then you have those moments where you’re drowning again. And it has nothing to do with my baby. It has everything to do with me and who I am right now.”

Unfortunately, all of these emotions have only been made worse thanks to her place in the spotlight. The Color Purple alum decided to speak out after feeling “triggered” by negative comments online, she explained:

“I guess today I was just triggered, especially social media is just not a good thing to be on when you have postpartum, but I was just really triggered today, especially by seeing some of the things that have been said about me and my family, and the one that I love and the ones that I love. It’s just, it’s honestly, it’s really, really crazy to me that people would feel the need to say such hurtful things.”

While criticisms would normally “hurt [her] feelings,” she’d usually be “okay” and be able to deal with it in private, she noted:

“I’m normally good with not saying anything. I just suck it up, swallow my pride, and just wish that person well. Whoever said something horrible about me and my family, I just wish them well.”

But now that she’s a new momma, she couldn’t hold it back:

“But today I couldn’t because it grows something in me to bring awareness to. Even though you may look up to certain people and you think that they’re celebrities, and they appear to have it all together, you never know what somebody is going through. Especially someone who just had a baby, literally.”

Very true! That’s why it’s so important to always be kind! Adjusting to parenthood is a huge feat, and doing that on top of dealing with postpartum depression is a lot. Hear Halle open up about all this (below):

We’re so sorry she’s struggling so much! Hopefully, speaking out will help shut down the negativity and make her feel less alone in her battle with postpartum depression.

To learn more about postpartum depression, CLICK HERE or HERE.

