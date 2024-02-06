Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Overdosed On Pain Pills At 15 -- Amid Stress Of Being On Reality TV!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Savannah Chrisley‘s life could have been completely altered — or ended — had things gone differently on one very dark day back when she was just 15 years old.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum is known for speaking her mind and being candid with fans. And this week was no different when she appeared on Doug Bopst‘s Adversity Advantage Podcast. She was there to talk about her life, her career, and the aftermath of her parents’ difficult incarceration. But along the way, she also revealed a stunning incident from her past: she once took an entire bottle of pain pills during a period of deep depression.

Life in the public eye was difficult for her to manage back when she was a teenager. That was right when her family’s reality TV empire was first blowing up. As the 26-year-old explained on the podcast, the anxiety and stress she felt from her fam’s rise to USA Network fame was part of a brutal rollercoaster that spiraled her into depression. She recalled in Monday’s episode:

“There are things that led to me reaching an all-time low that I finally got to a point where I was like alright, I can’t do this anymore. That was one time at 15 and then again at 18 and then at 22 I finally started going to therapy. It wasn’t until I was 22 years old that I was like alright, I need to go to therapy. I can’t do this by myself.”

It’s that “one time at 15” that is of particular heartbreaking interest. Savannah explained that she took an entire bottle of pain pills during one particularly low moment back then. Looking back now, she reflected on the urge that drove her to do such a dangerous thing:

“I never struggled with addiction. At that time I was 15. And you really don’t know at 15 if you’re going to end your life what that looks like. I think for me, it was just a moment where I wanted to be heard and I was so afraid of being honest about the things I was struggling with that I was like alright, I just want to be heard.”

Wow…

She went on to note that she has since become “very conscientious” of “not going down that avenue” towards addiction and substance abuse:

“I think that was the biggest thing for me because I’ve never been one and I think because addiction does run in my family, I’ve always been very conscientious of that and of not going down that avenue. I like to think I have a strong mindset of, ‘I’m not going to do that and I don’t do it.'”

Well, that’s certainly uplifting. But still, an entire bottle of pain pills?! At just 15?? Our hearts break for her. Say what you will about Todd and Julie Chrisley and the events that landed them in prison, but Savannah has been through a lot of adversity in her life — and she truly wears her heart on her sleeve. Ugh. Sending SO much love her way.

You can watch her full interview (below):

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Savannah has opened up about mental health struggles and a past suicide attempt. Back on a spring 2023 episode of her own podcast Unlocked, she interviewed mental health and addiction awareness advocate Patrick Custer. During that chat, she noted:

“I didn’t really have a life-or-death experience, but I did try committing suicide so that potentially was maybe my life-or-death experience. But for me, it was more a cry for help.”

Terrifyingly, she continued on in that old podcast:

“I do remember waking up in the hospital and, you know, my parents being there and discussions being had. Even at that time, I remember lying to the doctors because I didn’t want to be held at the hospital.”

She didn’t reveal her age when that occurred back on last year’s podcast, so it’s not clear if it’s the same event she is referencing this week. But either way, both last year and now, it’s unsettling to hear her speak so candidly about such a difficult time. And yet it’s also heartening in a way — if it means others can hear the message and seek out the help they need. Let’s hope her story can be a light and a positive force in that way!

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Image via DJDM/WENN/Doug Bopst/YouTube]