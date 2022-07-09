Britney Spears Slams 'Negative Footage' From Docs About Her Life: 'They Literally Have No Remorse'

Britney Spears posted — and then promptly deleted — a heated message to her Instagram page on Saturday.

In it, she slammed TV news producers and documentary filmmakers for their evidently misguided and hurtful coverage of her life story. Of course, various docs about her past have been released recently, including the New York Times doc Framing Britney Spears, which aired on Hulu last February, and Netflix‘s Britney vs. Spears, which came out last September.

But now, Britney has had enough. And she’s hoping others get the message, too. So, the Toxic singer took to that favorite outlet of hers, IG, to write out a long message about her frustrations over being a focus for so many years in the public eye.

Related: Jamie Spears DENIES Bugging Britney’s Bedroom In New Legal Filing!

In the since-deleted message on IG, the pop star opened up by making a major statement:

“I feel like America has done a wonderful job at humiliating me”

To make her case, the newlywed explained that she has been greatly frustrated by the snaps taken of her at airports, for one. She called out paparazzi photogs for getting unflattering pictures of her and then exploiting them for profit.

Even more than that, though, Sam Asghari‘s wife wrote of her dislike for having to re-live her sordid life story — again, and again, and again, and again, and again.

She shared:

“I’ve never felt more bullied in my life in this country it’s insane … and come on seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all ??! Seriously though, think about it … I’ve never seen that many documentaries done on a person … Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez. Not one person on the face of this earth would people — a network, TV production or anyone for that matter — dig up that much negative footage and do hour specials claiming its ‘HELPING ME.’ REALLY ???”

Whoa!

And Britney wasn’t done there. She also added:

“It was the most insulting thing I ever saw in my life and every person I have spoken to has said it’s why the conservatorship ended … REALLY ??? That’s the saddest thing i ever saw in my life … SO people not only get away with what they did to me, not even coming close to sharing what they really did to me, but they can expose me on such an embarrassing tone claiming its to ‘Help me.'”

Later in the message, she again turned to slam the media for their portrayal and hounding of her throughout the years. She also took a dig at her family, too:

“I’m not sure why people think it’s legal to completely humiliate me. It would never happen to Will Smith, Halle Barry, or Jane Doe. I just want to know how are all these people saying it helped me when I feel by with just my mouth and my WORD and what I said in my testimony to the judge !! THAT said it all … that would be ENOUGH. But not in America !! Every person jumps on board with these heartbreaking documentaries and forget the 13 years in my conservatorship … making up for some of my past they literally have no remorse at all. They have always treated me like that, literally that’s exactly what my family did to me.”

Referencing the unwelcome footage of her that has been released, Britney ended in a flourish, too, adding:

“America … this nation has been one thing and one thing only to me — a bully.”

Damn…

Like we said, she deleted the IG post pretty soon after it first went up on Saturday afternoon. Still, screenshots came through during the brief time it was up.

Related: Britney’s Ex-Biz Manager Supposedly Made HOW MUCH From Her Conservatorship?!

You can see that message (below):

Wow.

She doesn’t hold back at all, that’s for sure.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]